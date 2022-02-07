The COR figure skating team wins the gold medal in the team event at the Olympics. Beijing Winter

The Russian delegation reached the top of the table with 74 points. The silver medal went to the USA, with 65 points, and the bronze to Japan, with 63.

The COR figure skating team won the gold medal on Monday in the free program of the team event at the Olympic Games. Beijing Winter.

The skater Kamila Valíeva prevailed in the final event of the competition, the women’s free program, with 178.92 points, followed by the Japanese Kaori Sakamoto (148.66), and the Canadian Madeleine Skizas (132.04).

This result gave early victory to the team of Russian skaters who reached the top of the table in the team event with 74 points. The silver medal went to the USA, with 65 points, and the bronze to Japan, with 63.

In addition to Valíeva, Mark Kondratiuk participated for the team, in the men’s category, Viktoria Sinítsyna and Nikita Katsalápo in dance, and Anastasia Míshina and Aleksandr Galliamov in the pairs event.

With this triumph, the Russian skaters have obtained their second gold medal in the team figure skating category in their history, a competition that was included for the first time in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games.

With a total of six medals (two gold, two silver and two bronze), the COR temporarily leads the Olympic medal table. Beijing Winter. Meanwhile, Norway and Sweden occupy the second and third place respectively.