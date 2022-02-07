The fever of the metaverse takes temperature in the investment

The metaverse fever continues to gather strength. Real estate sales in the digital space topped $500 million last year and could double this year. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, the new sector has the potential to become an industry of more than 16 billion dollars Worldwide. It is true that there are great risks, but the rewards are just as good or more.

In particular, the new technology could revolutionize the business of video games, movies, television, fashion, music, advertising, as well as travel agencies. In this context it is not surprising that companies such as Apple, Nike, Roblox and Alphabet invest millions of dollars in the development of the metaverse.

It is worth mentioning that Chinese companies do not waste time either. ByteDance has bought the developer of virtual reality solutions Pico, and is also investing in startups focused on creating digital doubles and 3D reconstructions of objects.

As the ‘future’ draws near, so will interest in VR headsets

NetEase invested in IMVU, the world’s largest social network with avatars and a 3D world. Tencent invest aggressively in third-party game manufacturers, in artificial intelligence (AI) companies, and in a wide range of technology companies not only in China, but also abroad. Including Epic Games and Roblox.

In general, as the ‘future’ approaches, interest in virtual reality devices will also grow. According to analysts at Loop Capital Markets, consumer electronics retailer Best Buy could benefit from the increase in sales of virtual reality headsets. They give it a price target of $150, so the upside potential is just over 50% over its current price.

Of course, You have to be very careful with these predictions.. First of all, the analysts of the company mentioned above can simply manipulate the opinion of the readers. Second, it’s not entirely clear when the growing interest in the metaverse will be reflected on the company’s books. However, it is true that the increase in capitalization could come from previous investments in advertising and the development of a platform on-line.

***Igor Kuchma is an analyst for Trading View.

