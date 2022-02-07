The Goddess of Cuba puts her house in Havana up for sale

The singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, known as The Goddess of Cuba, has her house for sale in Havana.

The artist showed images of her home on her social networks and explained its particularities.

In a live video posted on her Instagram page, where she has more than 107,000 followers, La Diosa took a tour of her house showing the different rooms, as well as the garden and garage.

“My people need you to share this direct with me because I want to show you my house that is for sale,” he said at the beginning of the video.

As he explained, many of the spaces are completely renovated. “The house is very quiet,” she clarified.

La Diosa, one of the most popular urban singers in the country, is currently immersed in several projects. She recently announced on her social media that she would be launching a new talk show starting next Saturday, February 19.

“Soon you will see a show that you like. Without mincing words, we talk about everything with everyone,” he said.

It will air on Saturdays and Sundays. “Eight chapters that will make you stay with us,” she added.

“The Goddess is a show”, is the title of the program whose original idea is from the artist herself. “When you’re not a part of something, do it yourself,” she commented to her followers.

Cuban artists such as comedian Cuqui la Mora, who lives in the city of Miami, have given their support to the singer’s program.

“The Goddess premieres her new show, which is going to be great, so you can’t miss it,” said the popular comedian.

La Diosa, a Cuban reggaeton singer, was part of the Cuban group NG La Banda.

For years she was a partner of José Luis Cortés (better known as “el Tosco”), director of the group and whom she denounced for physically and sexually abusing her at the time when the young woman was a singer in her orchestra

His statements unleashed the so-called Cuban #MeToo and the hashtags #MetooEnCuba, #NoEstasSola and #DiosaYoSiTeCreo were trending on social networks.

Last year the artist announced that she had signed a contract with the producer Amboss Media for 100 thousand dollars for the master of her album.

“A waste of talent and desire to succeed, to go far with her art and give us her beautiful voice. A fait accompli. The Goddess is part of the exclusive catalog of the company Amboss Media. Thank you for trusting us, we wish you the best of luck. hits. It only remains to wait for your first album to come out under our record label,” the company said in a statement at the time.

With the news, La Diosa ended her work with the group Los 4, directed by Jorge Junior, which she officially joined in September 2020.

She is currently married to music producer Rey El Mago, with whom she celebrated seven years of marriage a few days ago.

“We have lived a thousand beautiful things and overcome thousands of obstacles that life puts, but here we are together, loving each other more and more, happy anniversary to us and long live love,” the artist wrote on her social networks.

