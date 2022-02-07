The heist of the century: A hacker steals 325 million dollars in cryptocurrencies

A theft of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies has exposed the security problem faced by certain tools and currency exchange websites. As we have seen in the past, it is a relatively armored system, but it is not exempt from problems and errors that can lead to theft and millionaire losses for many users. The problem in the network blockchain would have affected wormhole, a DeFi cryptocurrency exchange protocol, which would have suffered a theft of 325 million dollars from the coffers of the platform (he Gizmodo).

Beware of cryptocurrencies and currency exchange gateways

Cryptocurrencies can have a series of elements that lead to guarantee our security as buyers, such as the protocols of the block chain that prevent us from being robbed when we pass our coins from one chain to another. But nevertheless, no system is invulnerable, and hackers they always find weak or hackable elements. That has led to the Wormhole error, one of these cryptocurrency platforms that alerted of a exploit very serious that it would have allowed a hacker to get hold of 120,000 wETH, approximately 325 million dollars.





In just a few minutes, users found that they had no money in their virtual wallets, and that their tokens they had disappeared. The news spread like wildfire in Twitter, and the robbery was confirmed. The affected platform explained that it had rewarded the hacker with 10 million dollars for detecting the error and an attempt was made to recover all the lost funds. It appears that no negotiations have been reached with the perpetrator of the massive digital theft, but Wormhole claims to have found a solution. All systems had been shielded, the bug had been patched, and the funds that had disappeared had been returned to the wallets of their respective clients.

What has happened? Jump Crypto, the parent company of Wormhole, had replenished the platform’s funds to prevent its collapse with an express funding round. It is unknown how this matter will end, which has once again generated the Doubts of consumers and customers of this type of digital product. Meanwhile, countries like China legislate against cryptocurrencies and prohibit their use. The founders of Dogecoin have warned that the supposed alternative banking brings more problems than benefits and that the capital, one way or another, is in their hands.