The Honduran National Team will continue to decline in the FIFA ranking

2022-02-07

The bad news does not stop and comes week after week to Hondurasmore than anything with football and the national team led by the Colombian Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez.

If the removal of Qatar 2022 was not enough, this after a disastrous tie where Honduras was the laughing stock of the process, now more are added.

And this is something that will directly affect the process to come, that of North America World Cup 2026where the selections will not be Mexico, U.S Y Canada competing, but there will be more competition.

Its about FIFA rankingsection where Honduras is constantly going down. According to what was published by alexis tamayobetter known as MisterChipthe “H” will continue to collapse.

This count made by the Spanish, always long before the FIFA makes it official, indicates that the Honduran national team it will drop two more positions; before she was located at stall 76 and now she will park at step 78. The worst stall she has been in for many years.