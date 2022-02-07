The iPhone SE 3 will not arrive with MagSafe as expected

A new report from China says the iPhone SE 3 won’t support MagSafe

The iPhone SE is one of the most popular models on the market due to the ease it offers to access the latest Apple technology.

And while the new iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature some noticeable improvements Compared to its predecessor, it is already known that MagSafe, one of the novelties that were expected for this model, will not arrive.

iPhone SE 3 without MagSafe

iPhone SE+ with 5G, that’s what the analyst and leaker calls it, Ross Young, who assures us that we will only see improvements in power and the occasional implementation of technology already used in the newer models. But according to sources close to the supply process in Chinait has been confirmed that MagSafe technology will not be included in the upcoming iPhone SE 3.

According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is supposed to be the successor to the iPhone SE (2nd generation) released in April 2020, will retain the chassis design of the iPhone SE (2nd generation). generation) and will continue to support Qi wireless charging, but will not be compatible with MagSafe. According to reliable sources in China, the iPhone SE (3rd generation) will retain the iPhone SE (2nd generation) design and will continue to support Qi wireless charging, but will not support MagSafe.

In addition, this report also talks about the official announcement for this iPhone SE 3 that would be during the first Apple event in 2022 that would be held virtually in March. Data that matches with the recent information about the start of production of the iPhone SE 3 in January of this year.

The iPhone SE 3 will keep the same design than the current model, which is the chassis of the iPhone 8. Its redesign is expected to arrive until 2024.

At the moment it is a matter of weeks to discover what Apple has prepared for this new “cheap” iPhone and see which of all the rumors have finally come true.

