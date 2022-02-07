The losing streak that LeBron and the Lakers finally ended after more than 100 games

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got a big win against the New York Knicks and in the process ended a terrible streak.

It is not a novelty that Los Angeles Lakers are having a 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for oblivion. The team does not finish settling down and the concern grows. However, this Saturday they got an important victory to stay motivated.

Luckily it could not arrive calmly and without controversy. Since in the duel before New York Knicks, Russell Westbrook had a very forgettable performance and at the time it looked so bad that Lakers fans booed him.

On the other hand, Lebron James Y Anthony Davis They had amazing nights. James finished with a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assistswhile AD did 28 points and contributed 17 rebounds. The other big contributor was Malik Monk with 29 units.

Thus, and with much suffering, the franchise directed by Frank Vogel beat those from the Big Apple by 122 to 115 in overtime and finally they were able to cut a negative streak that they had been dragging for several seasons.

The streak that the Los Angeles Lakers cut against the Knicks

According to the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account, going into Saturday’s game, the Lakers had lost 104 consecutive meetings when lost by at least 21 points, the longest streak in the NBA. That was the difference at one point in the second quarter, and they were finally able to end the curse.