The Moroccan boy who had been trapped in a well died

Morocco: 5-year-old boy who fell into a well dies 0:34

(CNN) — The Moroccan boy who had been trapped in a well since Tuesday has died, according to two separate state media outlets, Morocco’s state news agency, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) and SNRT.

The 5-year-old boy, Rayan, was recovered from the well by rescue teams on Saturday, but did not survive his ordeal, state media reported.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco offered his condolences to Rayan’s family in a phone call, according to a statement from the Royal Palace.

“Following the tragic accident that claimed the life of the boy Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him, made a phone call to Mr. Khaled Oram and Mrs. Wassima Khersheesh, the parents of the deceased who died after falling to a well,” says the statement from the Royal Palace.

CNN previously reported that rescue teams had reached “a very advanced stage” in their attempt to reach a 5-year-old boy who is trapped in a well in the north of the African country, state media MAP reported on Saturday.

The boy, named Rayan, was trapped in the well that reaches more than 30 meters underground in the province of Chefchaouen.

This is how they work to rescue a child who fell into a well 0:50

The machines dug vertically to a depth of more than 30 meters overnight, state media MAP reported on Friday, while emergency workers planned to start digging horizontally.

“The people who love us spare no effort to save my son,” Rayan’s father said as he watched the rescue efforts on Friday night, Reuters reported.

State-owned Al-Aoula TV live broadcasts said Friday afternoon that the diggers still had to travel 1.9 meters vertically and just under 3 meters horizontally to reach the boy.

He had fallen into the well on Tuesday

The boy fell into the well on Tuesday afternoon and was discovered after he was heard crying, his mother said in an interview with Al-Aoula two days later. She indicated that he was playing in a nearby area before briefly disappearing, and that she was quick to call authorities after hearing him.

His father told Al-Aoula that the authorities sent food and water to the well and that he saw his son drinking some of the water.

“He was moving and he drank some water. I think he’ll be fine, God help him,” he said.

Local media also reported that the boy had taken food and water that had been thrown with a rope on Thursday.

The #SaveRayan hashtag went viral across North Africa as the desperate mission continued.

A member of the rescue team told MAP that while excavation work is ongoing, the rescue operation has reached a “complex stage” and machinery has stopped from time to time while emergency workers “determine necessary interventions to avoid the landslide”.