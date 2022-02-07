The National Weather Service anticipates the development of more downpours in the region

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan anticipated this Monday that the weather conditions should begin to improve during the day, although more rains are still expected throughout the region.

“Gradually, we should see how conditions improve. However, today we should again see some rain activity developing. The strongest could be for the interior and west of Puerto Rico,” highlighted the meteorologist. Emmanuel Rodriguezof the SNM in San Juan.

He added that the precipitation should not be as intense as on the weekend, although he emphasized that the soils remain saturated due to the large amount of rain, so flooding could be experienced in already affected sectors.

Some of the municipalities most affected by the rains are Cataño and Toa Baja. Residents in these towns have required to move to shelters after seeing their homes flooded, some of them comparing it to the impact of the hurricane maria in September 2017.

At the time of this publication, six residents of Cataño and another five in Toa Baja remained refugees.

The weather agency confirmed today that this is the Wettest February on record for the San Juan area. February 2020 held the previous record, with 8.23 ​​inches of rain, according to the expert, but that amount was reported in the 29-day period.

There are no flood watches or warnings in effect at the moment, but Rodríguez indicated that they could emerge during the day.

As for the maritime conditions, the meteorologist pointed out that they continue to be dangerous for swimmers.

In addition, a high risk of marine currents remains in effect for the beaches of the north coast of Puerto Rico, from Rincón to Fajardo, as well as Vieques and Culebra.

“Until 2:00 pm we have a warning in effect for operators of small boats due to waves of 5 to 7 feet, easterly winds of 15 to 20 knots, and it is also dangerous for bathers. There is a strong surf warning for the entire north coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra,” he explained.