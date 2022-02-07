The neighborhood greengrocer claims its role in achieving a healthy diet

The traditional neighborhood greengrocers celebrated yesterday Sunday the Day of the Greengrocer with a vindication of their good work, since their personalized treatment offers the consumer advantages to be able to achieve the increasingly sought-after healthy diet, with fruits and vegetables at their optimum moment of maturation .

“The public is better served in small shops, because here, the one who buys knows what he buys, you don’t wait in line to pay, you don’t take what you don’t want and what you want, and on top of that we give it to you for the day when you’re going to eat it, not like the big chains, where you put it in the fridge and in the end you throw it away”.

This is how resounding the owner of the legendary Frutas Vázquez store, Félix Vázquez, has shown on the occasion of the celebration of Santa Dorotea, patron saint of greengrocers and florists, who in Spain has taken center stage hand in hand with the Italian apple brand Val Venosta, which has been supporting its celebration for seven years.

For this occasion, they have devised a change of roles for one day between the Madrid greengrocer and the singer and “influencer” Natalia, who has encouraged neighborhood greengrocers to spread the benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables on social networks, “now that healthy diets are so fashionable among young people”.

Vázquez, now in his seventies, was born in the greengrocer that he runs on Madrid’s Calle de Ayala “due to life circumstances”, since, as he explained to Efeagro, “in the past the stores had housing”, a space that has been incorporated into the business of face the public.

Its clients include members of royalty, ambassadors, soccer players -including “Beckham’s wife, chased by paparazzi”-, bullfighters and five-star hotel chains, “the most select tables in Spain”, since Frutas Vázquez has specialized in the sale of the range of more quality and flavor.

In its offer there is no lack of cherries throughout the year, either domestically produced or imported, or grapes with a caramel flavor for New Year’s Eve; now there are more than ten varieties of tomato to choose from or the innovative white strawberries, “that with the red ones you can make a red and white flag”, he commented with a laugh.

The manager of the network of greengrocers in the Los Primos neighborhood, Rachid Hajaj, explained to Efeagro that, with the crisis, they perceive that the customer buys more by looking at the price, and that for the company, the rise in electricity, fuel and salaries make an activity more difficult that, due to its schedules, “is very hard”.

And it is that, as the vice president of the National Federation of Fruit and Vegetable Retailers, Javier Iglesias, explained to Efeagro, the working day of a greengrocer begins at dawn, from Monday to Saturday, with the purchase of goods in the different markets wholesalers from the Mercasa network.

Iglesias, who also chairs the Madrid association of greengrocers (Adefrutas), has recognized that these hours mean that there is little generational change in a markedly family business and that, in addition, it is “complicated to find someone who likes to be a greengrocer” in a activity in which there is a lot of turnover.

The Association of Wholesale Entrepreneurs of the Central Fruit Market of Madrid (Asomafrut) has also wanted to join the celebration of the Day of the Greengrocer, a figure that for the fruit and vegetable stalls of Mercamadrid is a “fundamental customer”.

“The clear decrease in the consumption of fruit and vegetables in the last 20 years, the pressure of large surfaces and the low generational change has led to a considerable decrease in the number of traditional greengrocers in Madrid,” sources from this organization have told Efeagro.

According to their data, about 15 years ago, traditional neighborhood greengrocers accounted for nearly 60% of “aisle” sales at wholesale stalls, and today they barely reach 35%, since part of the supply has been directed to other neighborhood fruit and vegetable self-service stores.