the new fraudulent practice with which they will try to steal your data

Cybercriminals and scammers do not rest and scams are becoming more common over the phone. Text messages, emails… Scams continue to evolve and can now be done through phone calls. It is what is known as vishing.

Vishers (as these scammers are known) use fraudulent phone numbers, voice modification software, text messages and social engineering. The objective? Convince users to divulge sensitive information.

How does vishing work?

This type of scam consists of a double call in which the scammer supplants the identity of a company and pretends to be a worker. At first, the user receives a call where the scammer introduces himself as his current company (be it electricity, gas, internet…). The scammer performs the first of his steps: he announces to the user that the company is going to apply an imminent increase of a significant amount on the share that they have contracted. The scam does not end there.

The user will receive a second call, this time from other company that offers you a good deal. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warns that in this second call they may even mention that it is a recommendation of the organization. Which from OCU they deny: it is a scam.

How to avoid this fraud?

Expert cybersecurity organizations give a series of recommendations to avoid this type of scam:

Be aware of vishing . Learn how the scam works so you can avoid it if they try to make you fall victim to the scam. Being aware of cybersecurity helps users identify these types of attacks.

. Learn how the scam works so you can avoid it if they try to make you fall victim to the scam. Being aware of cybersecurity helps users identify these types of attacks. Identify pressure and intimidation tactics . Scammers will try to pressure users into offering them private data. Don’t fall into the trap.

. Scammers will try to pressure users into offering them private data. Don’t fall into the trap. Ignore calls from unknown numbers. If you don’t recognize the number, don’t pick up the phone.

If you don’t recognize the number, don’t pick up the phone. be skeptical. Before any call of this type, try to be skeptical and do not trust at first. Never give sensitive information over the phone.

