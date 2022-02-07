The new member of the Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 who replaces Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook doesn’t play like a star, that’s why the Los Angeles Lakers found another player who made the Big-3 and LeBron James raved about him.

Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a tough win this Saturday night at the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2021-22 when they beat the New York Knicks by 122 to 115 after trailing by 21 points. There, a huge conclusion could be drawn.

Russell Westbrook he had one of his worst games and the tension between the point guard and the fans is higher than ever; They booed him several times and its 5 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists they made me not even play in extra time. The one who did was Malik Monk.

The young escort exploded with 29 pointsthe most in the franchise in the game, and he did so playing 39 minutes, while Westbrook only 29. Thus, both have 13 games in the season with 20 points and 50% shooting effectiveness, but one wonat $44 million dollars and the other the veteran’s minimum.

The third quarter was Monk’s, who scored 18 points to lead the Los Angeles comeback. While Lebron James and Anthony Davis also contributed greatly, the King had no choice but to admit and flatter the shooting guard. After letting go of Russ’s hand, the new Big 3 seems like a given.

LeBron James praises Malik Monk

In the post-match media round, James showered the 24-year-old with compliments. “Monk provides a knockout punch that, to be completely honest with you, we haven’t had since I’ve been on the team.. It’s a monster” said James, who had previously nicknamed him along with his teammates as “microwave oven” because of how quickly he lights up in encounters.