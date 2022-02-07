The play that everyone talks about in the NBA: a referee validated a triple that did not enter the hoop and provoked the anger of the injured team

The play occurred in the game between Charlotte and Cleveland



In a new day of NBA there was a play that caused talk in the best basketball league in the world. In the match played by the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, a judge of the arbitration trio gave as valid a triple that did not enter the hoop and generated the reaction of the players and the coach who suffered said action.

When there were 4:44 minutes left in the game that was played in the Spectrum Centerthe venue where the franchise owned by the legend plays the premises Michael Jordan, two players fought for possession after a rebound. Charlotte’s PJ Washington and Cleveland’s Dean Wade tried to hold onto the ball but couldn’t and as the Cavaliers’ No. 32 was the last to touch the ball.

The images show that the referee closest to the action marks that the ball belongs to the visitors, but despite that, there was a situation that ended with an unusual resolution. All players stopped except Terry Rose: the guard of the Hornets threw a triple from the corner that touched the rim, in a frequent action carried out by the protagonists when there is a move near the board. But the story did not end there.

Ed Davisof the Cavs who was in civilian clothes and was not part of the Ohio franchise rotation, He approached Rozier and made a gesture as if he wanted to prevent the Hornets star from shooting hoops.. doWhat did the judges decide? That due to the intervention of a player who was not on the court, the triple should be considered valid despite not having entered. What’s more, one of the referees called a technical foul on the substitutes’ bench, which is why Rozier took a shot from the free throw line and extended his team’s lead to 90-84.

The play that generated an unusual decision by the judges

Immediately afterwards, the decision of the judges generated the outrage of the entire Cleveland staff, especially that of their coach J. B. Bickerstaff and its star player, kevin love. Both tried to clarify that the play had stopped when Rozier tried the shot, but nothing changed the resolution that had already been taken by the refereeing trio.

Beyond the mistake they suffered, the Cavaliers took a valuable victory against Charlotte by 102-101 and reached their 32nd victory of the season in which they also have 21 losses. This record allows them to rank 3rd in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Chicago Bulls.

Once the meeting was over, the protagonists referred to what happened with the strange move. “We thought the whistle had blown and the refs were spinning it because they thought Dean Wade had gone out of bounds.”Love explained. “That’s when Davis put his hand in there,” the Cleveland figure added.

The complaint of the players and the coach of Cleveland for the decision of the referees

For its part, the head referee, Brian Forte, admitted the error in the final report of the game. “There was a lack of communication. After reviewing the game, the out of bounds was pointed out before the field goal was attempted and the shot should not have counted, ”said the judge who has 14 seasons in the NBA.

