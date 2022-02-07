The rains extend in great part of the country; Alert for 16 provinces and for strong waves

The cloudy fields accompanied by precipitation, which could sometimes be moderate to strong with thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind over several locations, associated with a trough located in the south of the country.

The downpours will continue to spread gradually during the course of the day towards other towns in the northeast, southeast (including Greater Santo Domingo), north and the Cordillera Central regions.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) maintains alert against possible flash floods of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as landslides and urban flooding for San Cristóbal, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, Monte Plata, La Altagracia, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Mirabal Sisters, Espaillat, La Romana, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez and San Pedro de Macorís.

Surf

The Onamet recommends extending the recommendations for strong waves on the Atlantic coast from Cabo del Morro (Monte Cristi) to Cabo Francés Viejo, in María Trinidad Sánchez.

It warns that fragile, small and medium-sized vessels, which must carry out their operations near the coastal perimeter and not venture out to sea due to abnormal wind and waves, while from Cabo Cabrón (Bahía del Rincón) to Punta Laguna, remain in port due to wind and freak waves.