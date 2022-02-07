The signing of a former Real Madrid player, Zidane’s first great condition to lead PSG

2022-02-07

Mauricio Pochettino will not continue as coach of the PSG this season, except for a big surprise and in the French club they already have a favorite for the position.

Zinedine Zidane, Former Real Madrid coach, he is the chosen one of the Parisian team. Everything indicates that the French strategist will arrive at the Parc des Princes, but first they must meet a condition that he has put on the table.

See: Messi converts his second goal in Ligue 1 with the PSG shirt

As published ‘Daily Mirror’, Zidane has made a request and it is a significant signing: Cristiano Ronaldo.

And it is that Zidane he directed the Portuguese at Real Madrid and in his project he wants CR7 to the front and more because of the imminent departure of Kylian Mbappé towards the Santiago Bernabéu.

The PSG has already tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the past, it even rang loudly before going to the Man Utd. However, according to the English press, on this occasion Christian seems determined to say yes to the possibility of playing alongside Messi and Neymar in the French capital.