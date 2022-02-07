The song that Carlos Vives composed for Shakira for her birthday

One of the most beautiful moments in people’s lives is their birthday, because there are 24 hours in which a lot of love and affection is received. But Shakira received much more than that for his 45th anniversary: ​​his friend Carlos Vives he composed one song and gave it to him.

The Colombian singer-songwriter took advantage of his official Instagram account to announce that in a few days he would be releasing his new song: “We walked the streets that you walked…. We went through your memories and evoke your songs, Shak on your birthday we celebrate with music. On February 2 from Barranquilla… #CURRAMBERA for the world…”.

Finally, a few days later, Carlos Vives He posted a snippet of the video on his Instagram and wrote: “Shak! This song is with all the love in the world. Thank you for your art; You flew high and took us with you. Happy Birthday Curramber! I love you Shakira.”

That same day they took advantage of the social network to make a live together and share the moment in which Shakira I would hear and see the video for the first time. It was all very exciting and the Colombian could not contain her tears.

Shakira excited by the song that Carlos Vives wrote for her

Unable to hide his emotion, Shakira He took advantage of his Instagram account to share a small fragment of the video that his friend dedicated to him. It was the perfect moment that she found to dedicate a few words to him.

“Dear Carlos Vives, how nice to celebrate another year with you and receive this gift, which is one of the greatest honors of my life”began writing Shakira.

“A song of yours that will last forever paying homage to my land, my roots, the Barranquilla woman and all Colombians who have a ‘currambera’ in their souls, you are an unrepeatable artist, a poet and a singer of our customs and of the land that we love. Your voice will never go out because it is our legacy. Thank you for everything you give us friend and for your heart that is bigger than the entire Magdalena swamp!”

Carlos Vives responded to this message. “Happy birthday to our oldest currambera. I adore you my Shak, thank you for your very generous words.”

Shakira He received his 45 years celebrating with Gerard Piqué, his children and all his followers from around the world who took the time to go through one of his social networks to leave him a message. Have you dedicated any to him?