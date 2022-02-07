The song that Carlos Vives composed for Shakira for her birthday

Admin 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

One of the most beautiful moments in people’s lives is their birthday, because there are 24 hours in which a lot of love and affection is received. But Shakira received much more than that for his 45th anniversary: ​​his friend Carlos Vives he composed one song and gave it to him.

The Colombian singer-songwriter took advantage of his official Instagram account to announce that in a few days he would be releasing his new song: “We walked the streets that you walked…. We went through your memories and evoke your songs, Shak on your birthday we celebrate with music. On February 2 from Barranquilla… #CURRAMBERA for the world…”.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

James Rodríguez’s car where he could travel happily with Karol G

The rumors of romance between James Rodríguez and Karol G are getting stronger, especially when …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved