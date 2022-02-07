the spectacular demonstration of a system to intercept elusive drones

It can take down swarms and dogfight against the most maneuverable UAVs

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are revolutionizing many military missions, but they are also a growing threat.

Iron Dome: An Impressive Test of Israel’s Mobile Air Defense System

This is how the most modern anti-aircraft artillery works: the Ahead programmable ammunition

One of the most problematic aspects of dealing with a drone attack is its size and maneuverability. Most drones are too small for traditional air defense systems to shoot down, and some are already able to mimic the evasive actions that manned aircraft do to avoid missiles, both radar-guided and infrared-guided. The most dire of all threats posed by UAVs would be the drone swarmswhich as its name suggests, would be a set of small unmanned aerial vehicles, acting in large numbers and in a coordinated manner to attack an enemy position.

This is the challenge that the American company Raytheon intends to face with its Coyote Block 2 system. The Coyote Block 1 was a small and more or less traditional looking UAV, complete with wings and stabilizers. It is a drone more focused on reconnaissance missions. The Coyote 2 is like a happy medium between a drone and a missile. Its appearance is more similar to that of traditional missiles, with four directional fins on the back. This system uses KuRFS precision targeting radar and Ku-720 mobile detection radar “to detect and defeat all swarms of drones that vary in size and range”according to Raytheon.

This system, powered by Raytheon in collaboration with the United States Army, he did his tests last summer shooting down various drone crews, including a swarm. The tests were positive, although -for security reasons- the characteristics of the system used to detect the swarm have not been disclosed, although some information indicates that the Coyote 2 could carry out “dog fights” (close air combat) against the most maneuverable dronesin order to knock them down.

Due to its small size, the Coyote 2 can be launched from an Oshkosh L-ATV.so it can provide cover for mobile columns against possible UAV attacks. A few weeks ago, Raytheon published the video of these tests, with some spectacular images:

As seen in the pictures, Coyote 2 explodes before touching its target, probably using a system that makes it detonate by proximity. In this antidrone systems mimic traditional anti-aircraft artillery, which did not seek for the projectiles to hit the planes, but instead exploded at a certain height -predetermined by the fuse- so that its shrapnel would be the one that caused damage to the target. A system that also uses the programmable Ahead ammo we saw here in 2020.