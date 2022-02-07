The story of the ‘Tinder scammer’ who was banned from the app

In recent years Internet dating has had a considerable boom, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic that led many to have enough free time to meet people just a match away and in apps like Tinder, Bumble and many others They have been on the net for quite some time.

Although there seem to be more and more platforms, in various parts of the world it is Tinder that is positioned as the favorite of users. Only -and to give an example- in 2021 a survey of Statistical indicated that In our country, 48% of dating app users were on Tinder, followed by 29% from Bumble and 9% from Badoo.

Know the story of Simon Leviev, the ‘Tinder scammer’

Although dating apps have allowed us to meet people without the need to go out for a coffee at first, it is known that there are few success stories of people who fall in love on these portalssince these focus on their users making connections based on the physical appearance of the other person and not on other aspects that could be more important to form a romantic relationship.

This isn’t exactly bad, though. dating apps often leave users with no knowledge beyond what they can see in a person’s profile with photos full of luxury, travel and more. Something that can be dangerous if you run into people like Simon Leviev, the ‘Tinder scammer’whose story has become famous thanks to Netflix.

In the last few hours, the streaming platform released a true crime documentary titled ‘Tinder Swindler’ (The Tinder Swindler), which tells us how Leviev, through the well-known dating app, managed to swindle dozens of women who helped him maintain a lifestyle worthy of a millionaire.

Simon Laviev was born in the city of Bnei Brak, located east of Tel Aviv, in Israel., under the name of Shimon Hayut. Years later the man changed his name to have the same surname as Lev Leviev, a famous Russian-Israeli businessman who is dedicated to the diamond business and with whom Shimon has no relation.

Simon Leviev posed as a rich millionaire who traveled around the world

Of course, the women who knew him on Tinder and who fell under the same modus operandi did not know that: Simon Laviev matched them and told them that he was a rich heir that he worked in the dangerous world of diamonds, so he did not have much free time and preferred long-distance relationships.

Simon claimed that his work made him travel a lot and that did not raise suspicion in any of the women with whom he spoke, since it was enough to see the photos on his Tinder profile to confirm his lifestyle full of luxuries that only a true heir could afford. Or so they thought.

The Netflix production has testimonies from some victims of Simon Leviev. One of them is Cecilie Fjellhoywho met the scammer in January 2018.

According to Cecile, she and Leviev met at her hotel in London when the alleged tycoon invited her to have a coffee at the hotel where he was staying. There Simon told her that he had an express trip to Bulgaria for work reasons, and asked the woman if she wanted to accompany him to spend more time together.

He asked his girlfriends for money and promised that he would pay them later

The woman reports that he searched the internet for the name of Simon Leviev and when he saw where his last name came from, he believed that he was indeed dating the son of the “king of diamonds”. So with nothing to think about, she packed her bags and accompanied Simon Leviev to her trip that months later would leave her with a broken heart and a debt of more than 200 thousand dollars that she pays to date.

And it is that things with the ‘Tinder scammer’ started to go wrong once he asked his dates for help. His argument was that being a millionaire man he was always in danger, so he couldn’t use credit cards or other payment methods to help thieves track him down. So he asked his girlfriends to help him by lending him cash or credit cards.

In Cecile’s case, the woman borrowed credit cards from her friends and took out loans at the bank that she sent to Simon Leviev, who promised to pay her back once he could. In the end that did not happen because Cecile, like other victims of Leviev, they received bad checks, fake watches and bank transfers that were ultimately cancelled.

Cecile was looking for answers to what had happened. Perhaps she would have if she knew at the time that Simon Laviev had left Israel in 2011 when he was accused of a fraud he committed two decades ago. That led the man to Finland, where he started his operation of scamming women on Tinder which in 2015 led him to spend two years in prison.

The ‘Tinder scammer’ always denied cheating on women who gave him money

Without learning the lesson in 2017 Simon Leviev returned to Israel and escaped to Europe where he met Cecile and other women who fell into his trap, which in turn caused him to be wanted by the governments of Israel, Germany, Sweden, England, Norway and Denmark at the end of 2018 for the crime of fraud that dozens of women denounced.

Leviev lived on the run until July 2019 when he was arrested in Greece for trying to travel with a false passport.. The scammer was extradited to Israel where he denied having scammed women, stating that he never presented himself as a tycoon when dating him and that it was the fault of the people who “use his imagination”.

“Maybe their hearts were broken during the process… I never got a dime from them; these women enjoyed my company, traveled and were able to see the world with my money”the subject told an Israeli news channel after being arrested.

Although in 2019 Simon Leviev was convicted of theft, fraud and forgery of documents in Israel (crimes that investigated him in 2011), he only spent five months in jail for his good conduct. Something that bothered his victims, who are waiting for the authorities of their countries to help them take this man to pay the more than 10 million dollars that he took from them.

Today he lives free, but without social networks to defraud more victims

For now Simon Leviev is free in Israel and where until a few days ago he kept his Instagram account with more than 200 thousand followers. And it is that his story caused such a stir thanks to the Netflix documentary, that both Instagram and Tinder decided to take it out of their platforms.

“We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm that Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases.”Said the dating app through a statement taken up by Variety, where they recalled that using Tinder to scam people is a crime.