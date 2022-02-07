The tennis player Juan Martín del Potro prepares his farewell to the competition | sports

Juan Martín del Potro prepares his farewell to professional sport. The 33-year-old Argentine tennis player announced this Saturday at a press conference that the ATP tournament in Buenos Aires, which begins on Monday, may be one of his last forays into the world of competition. Behind this farewell would be the knee problems that the athlete has been dragging since he was injured in 2018.

Del Potro, who had not played since June 2019, has made his situation known, visibly moved. “This return to tennis may not be like that. Perhaps it is a farewell rather than a return. The knee has me living a nightmare. I’ve been trying treatments, doctors for many years and I never imagined retiring from tennis if it wasn’t playing. I couldn’t find a better tournament than the one in Buenos Aires to be able to do it. After these weeks, I will look at the future”, he explained. The tennis player’s rival in the first round of his last competition will also be Argentine Federico Delbonis.

Like other great tennis players, Del Potro began practicing his discipline as a child, when he was only seven years old. Among his greatest achievements stands out having been the first player in history to have won four consecutive tournaments as a debutant. He won a US Open in 2009 in the individual category, thus becoming the third Argentine to win that title after Guillermo Vilas and Gabriela Sabatini. He also won a bronze Olympic medal at the 2012 London games and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games. He was also a participant in Argentina’s victory in the 2016 Davis Cup.

