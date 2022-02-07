The trade that would get Westbrook out of the Lakers and bring in another star point guard for LeBron James and company

The Los Angeles Lakers could get rid of Russell Westbrook and get another point guard that better suits the characteristics of LeBron James and company.

At this point in the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)it is an open secret that Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to make a trade before the February 10 transfer deadline to get out of the rough patch they’re in.

And if at the time of making the deal you have to deliver a star, it is not news either that the Big-3 dispensable player is Russell Westbrook. The base has not worked together with Lebron James Y Anthony Davis as expected, and its efficiency hasn’t helped either.

That’s why Los Angeles is expected to go for a high caliber player and Russ to be the bargaining chip. But given the lack of information so far, a respected journalist made his own exchange proposal.

Westbrook to Knicks, Kemba Walker to Lakers

Journalist Bobby Marks from ESPN, proposes that the Lakers give up Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan, Wayne Ellington and the first-round pick of the 2027 Draft, in exchange for a very useful package for LeBron and company, focused on kemba walker.

In addition to the base, they would receive from the New York Knicks to the French escort Evan Fourniera three-point shooting specialist, and the dynamic scorer Alex Burkswho could be very useful to contribute points from the bench.