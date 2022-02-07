The trick for Spider-Man to appear in every WhatsApp message

WhatsApp logo. (photo: Mag El Comercio)

Users of WhatsApp are among the most curious and active people in Internetsince they usually inform the community daily about news and useful functions of the application, that soon became a trend in the main social networks.

Now, it turns out it’s been revealed a hack that lets you change your messaging app’s classic text tone to the iconic Spider-Man sound.

In other words, if you use this method, you will no longer hear the traditional notification sound, but the voice of this mythical character from Marvel. Infobae has the complete step by step.

To begin with, you need to know that the trick it will only work if you have WhatsApp installed on the phone with Android operating system.

In case you have a iPhone or another device from ManzanaUnfortunately, it cannot be tested.

What’s more, it is necessary to download the Spider-Man audio in MP3 format first. To find the audio in Youtube it is necessary to go to this link. It should be noted that the link is one of the many audios that can be found from Spider-Man on the platform.

In addition, to lower it in smartphone you could use the various pages that download music from this portal, it is only necessary to paste the link and choose the format.

Also, it is recommended to use applications like snaptubewhich is available at Play Storethe virtual store that is present in all Android.

snaptube. (photo: hypertextual)

Now yes, it’s time to configure the sound of Spider-Man as a WhatsApp message tone

1. Enter WhatsApp from your mobile and click on the icon of the three points from the upper right corner.

2. Already in this section, you must go to the option Setting and then Notifications.

3. Next, you need to touch where the notification tones and you will see the default ringtones provided by the app.

4. Scroll to the bottom of each one to find the option Add ringtone.

5. Select this option and search for the MP3 audio from Spider-Man’s Spider-Sense that you downloaded from the Internet.

Finally, you must save changes and wait for a friend, family member, coworker, or anyone else to message you in the app.

If you follow these steps correctly, instead of listening to classic social media tunes, you’ll hear an alert with classic Spider-Man music.

WhatsApp logo. (photo: Addictions)

So you can create your profile picture for WhatsApp in the style of ‘The Simpsons’ or ‘Rick and Morty’

To make a portrait of yourself in an animated version, you will have to use the third-party application DollToonwhich is available for iOS and Android for free.

one. First of all, you must download and install the app on your phone.

2. Once installed, enter and define your avatar’s gender, face shape and contour, skin tone, hair color and style

3. Later, you can modify the clothes to create an outfit similar to the one you usually wear. It should be noted that if you want to ‘simpsonize’ your avatar, you should use yellow as skin tone or one of the most common within the series.

4. After you have created the avatar, you will have the option to place a background (There is one very similar to the backyard of the house of The Simpsons or the portal of Rick and Morty’).

5. Finally, you will need to download it. You will no longer have it just as an avatar within the app but as an image on your phone.

Actors from La casa de papel made with DollToon in the form of the Simpsons. (photo: Simpsons Portraits)

Now, put the image as profile picture in WhatsApp

1. Open the instant messaging application.

2. Click on the option of see more represented by the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner.

3. Then you will need to click on the profile picture and you should look for the option Search in gallery. This is where you will need to choose the drawing created in DollToon and that’s it.

Woman turned her photo into a version of the Simspons thanks to DollToon. (photo: Simpsons Cartoon)

