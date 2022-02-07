The weather forecast for Monday morning in New York is for winter conditions | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

rafael: the time has comespend with our guardiansof time, time and traffic in“waking up” like every 15minutes.lucrecia: this segment arrivesyou court of pure waterspring and official waterof weather coverageunivision 41,we start with temperaturesclose to the point offreeze that is 32,when we take a look atbrooklyn we see that in whatthis part all, absolutelyall families arelifting right nowwith temperatures justabove the freezing pointand in regards to thenext few hours we will see thechange in thermometer. thethermal sensation isdifferent from whatwe experience in terms oftemperatures, when we go from5:00 am we see the area ofmonticello that hastemperatures you feelin the 19. that there are otherscities.What is marking on the22, a foretaste of thetemperature that we are going to haveToday’s day, although it’s not going tobe as cool aswe experience the weekpass. we have the presence ofcloudiness in our regionaccompanied with light drizzledepending on the area. inactually it’s a wet startfor this week, in whatrespect the nextinteresting conditionsuntil reaching 50 sosoon as he went Wednesday,