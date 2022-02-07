The whales want to see Bitcoin at $100K! BTC

photo freepik.com

Cryptocurrency analysts set price targets for three cryptocurrency assets, namely Bitcoin, Ethereum and Algorand, presenting forecasts for the coming months of 2022.

Do you know CryptoStackers forecasts? It is a cryptocurrency platform launched earlier this year that provides traders with trading advice while trying to anticipate major support and resistance levels that price can impact. He is very conservative in his estimates and his graphs stand out for their simplicity. The program hints that we could reach $102,000 this year per unit of Bitcoin.

The reversal is around $51,000 and the buy zone is between $30,000 and $25,000, but of course it can also be a bit higher. We probably won’t see Bitcoin that low, we haven’t managed to get even below $31,000. We also analyze the native token of the Ethereum network, which has fallen by 25% so far this year. If you look at the Ethereum charts, we will see the accumulation zone of $1,881, which we are a long way from. Mean reversion near $3,760 and extreme oversold at $7,500.

We spent the whole year 2021 talking about Ethereum, that is a thing of the past, it does not exist. There was a major brand change. Maybe that will help them buy more time, we’ll see. Many people argue that the consensus mechanism will not be ready by 2023, probably. This is visible, among other things, in the decline in trust and the outflow of funds to other projects.