The young man who rejected Elon Musk’s millionaire offer | Trends

University of Central Florida freshman Jack Sweeney he did not accept the US$5,000 that Elon Musk offered him in exchange for closing a Twitter account, from which information related to the airplane routes of the owner of SpaceX and Tesla.

After this, in an interview with the NBC news channel, Sweeney, 19, stated that the billionaire blocked him on social media for not agreeing to your request. He also provided details about the dialogue he has had with Musk since November 2021.

According to the young man, the businessman asked him about the bot technology that he uses to track his plane and told him that this represents a risk to his security, so he offered him US$5,000 to close it down.

Sweeney He informed Musk of an existing tool to block technology built into private jets’ systems that allows them to track their movements. And, before the offer, replied asking for US$50,000 dollarswhich is the price of a Tesla model 3 car, or the possibility of being intern in one of their companies.

According to what the student said, Musk thought about it for a month and the least expected day, at the end of January, the young man realized that the billionaire had blocked him on the networks.

Sweeney, who according to NBC also tracks millionaires’ planes Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump are not interested in shutting down their @ElonJet Twitter account.

EFE