These are the 5 most anti-inflammatory foods

Related news

Although it is true that the inflammation is a natural defense mechanism in humans and other animals, it doesn’t always have to be something beneficial. This process serves to activate the immune system. against injuries or infections in the acute moment, but can be a problem if it becomes chronic.

In this aspect, it is known that chronic stress, sedentary lifestyle and certain nutritional patterns such as the Western Diet and its derivatives are factors that enhance the Chronic inflamation in the human organism.

By contrast, it is also known that many fresh foods can counteract this inflammatory process, prevent it and even reverse it in the long term. Today we will highlight these five.

1. Berries

The berries or forest fruitsas is the case of the strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberriesare foods rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins. These compounds are known to have anti-inflammatory effects, which in turn reduce the risk of various types of diseases.

An example of the available research is a clinical trial conducted with 25 adults. Half of them consumed cranberry powder every day for six weeks, achieving produce more NK or ‘natural killer’ cells than those who did not consume this supplement.

Although this type of immune cells are produced naturally, the fact of consuming foods such as blueberries It would help and enhance the proper functioning of the immune system.

On the other hand, another study carried out in overweight adults suggested that consumption of strawberries would be able to reduce some inflammatory markers associated with heart disease, compared to those who did not eat strawberries.

2. Fish

The fatty fish are rich in protein and long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, such as eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). While it is true that all types of fish contain some type of omega-3 fatty acid, the best sources are salmon, sardine, herring, mackerel and anchovies.

It is known that both EPA like DHA are anti-inflammatory and protective substances against diseases such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and heart and metabolic diseases, as we have explained in EL ESPAÑOL. Furthermore, recent studies would suggest that EPA would be a better option than DHA.

When these fatty acids are metabolized, compounds called resolve Y protectins, with anti-inflammatory capacity. Likewise, some studies have suggested that the consumption of salmon or even supplementation with EPA and DHA would achieve reduce inflammatory markers. But, as always, it is better to consume it fresh rather than through supplementation.

3. Avocado

Avocado is a fruit rich in nutrients and healthy fats, highlighting the potassium, magnesium and fiber of these. In addition, they also contain carotenoids and tocopherolswhich have been linked to a lower risk of cancer.

On the other hand, avocados also contain anti-inflammatory compounds that are beneficial for the skin.

Some studies have already suggested that the habitual consumption of avocado would reduce the levels of inflammatory marketerssuch as interleukin 1 beta or C-reactive protein, among others.

4. Mushrooms

There are thousands of varieties of mushrooms in the world, but not all of them are edible. Some of these are truffles, the portobello variety and the shiitake variety, among others. are food very low in calories but rich in nutrients such as selenium, copper and B vitamins.

In addition, as we also commented in EL ESPAÑOL, mushrooms in particular are rich in phenols and other antioxidants with anti-inflammatory potential. Of particular note is the lion’s mane mushroom, which appears to reduce low-grade inflammation related to obesity.

However, it should be noted that some studies would suggest that cooking mushrooms would significantly reduce their anti-inflammatory compoundsso they are best eaten raw or only lightly cooked.

5. Dark chocolate

Some often speak of this food as “the chocolate paradox”: it is calorically dense because of its composition rich in fats, but at the same time it is also full of nutrients and antioxidant substances interesting.

In this case, they stand out flavonols, the essential responsible for the anti-inflammatory effects of chocolate: consuming 350 mg of cocoa flavonols twice a day would improve vascular function after just 2 weeks according to some studies. Although more research is needed.

Finally, it should be noted that not just any chocolate is valid. It is recommended that it contain at least 70% cocoa or higher to get these anti-inflammatory benefits.

Follow the topics that interest you