They said everything: the fierce war between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on social networks

while they were together, kim kardashian Y kanye-west They made public each of the alternatives of their relationship and now that they are in the middle of a divorce, they transferred their virulent battles to the networks.

This latest battle began on Friday, when the singer shared a screenshot of his 8-year-old daughter North’s TikTok account on his Instagram account.

Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being on TikTok against my will. wrote next to the image.

The answer, of course, was not long in coming. Also on her Instagram account, Kardashian dedicated a story to her ex-partner’s message.

Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok North could create.

And continued: “As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter. while allowing him to express his creativity in whatever medium he wants with adult supervision, because it brings him so much happiness.”

“Divorce is hard enough for our kids and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a negative and public way is only causing more pain for everyone.” In factthe discord account is shared by mother and daughter and last year Kardashian publicly reprimanded her daughter for livestreaming on the platform without her permission.

“From the beginning, I have wanted nothing more than a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make that impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters related to our children in private and I hope that I will finally be able to respond to the third lawyer that I had in the last year to resolve any problems in an amicable manner.”expressed the statement.

Those words of the queen of the “realities” further increased the anger of her ex-partner, who this Saturday decided to continue the media compulsion with a strong message: “What do you mean by ‘the main provider’?”, he begins by asking, ironically, the musician who since last year adopted the name Ye.

And then he makes a series of complaints: “The United States saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address. You put security around me inside the house so I could play with my son, and then you accused me of stealing. Also, I had to take a drug test at the party in Chicago because you accused me of taking them.”

By last, West dedicated a message to Kardashian’s friend and publicist: “Tracy Romulus, stop manipulating Kim to be like this.”

North is the eldest daughter of the rapper and the businesswoman, who are also parents of Psalm, Saint and Chicago. Although they met in the early 2000s, they did not become emotionally involved until 2012. Two years later, in 2014, they married in a lavish wedding in Italy. But as of July 2020, the couple was going through a crisis that led to the request for divorce.

What happened in the middle of 2020? The rapper, a staunch defender of former US President Donald Trump, surprised everyone by launching his own candidacy for the presidency of his country. In the middle of the campaign, at an event in North Carolina, the musician broke down in tears when he remembered that his mother had saved his life when his father suggested that he abort it and that he himself had asked his wife Kim Kardashian when he was pregnant with their daughter North.

“They are going to tell you that I am crazy, but the world is the one that is crazy,” said the musician that on other occasions he had spoken about his bipolarity and his resistance to taking the medication prescribed by doctors because, according to him, psychoactive drugs interfered with his creative process.

That same night, he published a series of disconcerting tweets that he later deleted, but which showed that he was not feeling very well. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like in the movie Get Out, because I was crying for my daughters’ lives yesterday,” West said in one of the tweets that was later deleted. “If they lock me up like Mandela you will know why,” he wrote in another tweet, which was also deleted, referring to the man who became South Africa’s first black president after being imprisoned for almost three decades under apartheid.

Currently, Kardashian is in a relationship with actor Pete Davidson while West is in a relationship with actress Julia Fox.