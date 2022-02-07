“They were different tastes”: Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, recounts how he discovered that his brother was gay

Mexico City.- Eduin Caz, the vocalist of Firm Group, through an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the program The minute that changed my destiny, revealed how he discovered that his brother Jonathan he was gay

In his story, the interpreter of The Toxic He mentions that from a very young age his preferences were already known, since it was different tastes when asking for gifts, since he requested items from ‘Gukú’, while his clown brother for makeup.

We got along well, because at the time there were totally different tastes, I always talk about these stories, when I was little I asked for my ‘Gokú’ piñatas and my clown brother for makeup, and we all realized, the one who is gay, born gay, not gay, that’s right, that’s how you are, that’s how you were born,” he said.

Eduin added that the day his brother decided to tell his family, everyone took it in a good way, because they never attacked him and even his mother joked with him by saying “tell me something I don’t know.”

Jonathan is currently a member of Firm Group, who a few months ago gave something to talk about after a couple asked her to marry him when they met on stage.

