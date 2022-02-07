This bullish Ethereum options trade is targeting a price of $3,100 per ETH with zero settlement risk

The price of Ether (ETH) has spent the last couple of months in the doldrums and even the most bullish will admit that the chance of breaking above $4,400 in the next couple of months is slim.

Of course, crypto traders are notoriously bullish and it is not uncommon for them to expect another all-time high of $4,870, but this seems like an unrealistic outcome.

Despite the current downtrend, there are still reasons to be moderately bullish over the next two months and using a “Long Condor with call options” strategy could pay off.

Options strategies allow the investor to set limits on the upside

Options markets offer more flexibility to develop custom strategies and there are two instruments available. The call option offers the buyer an upward price protection, and the protective put option does the opposite. Traders can also sell derivatives to create unlimited negative exposure, similar to a futures contract.

Ether options strategy earnings. Source: Deribit Position Builder

This example Long Condor strategy has been set for the expiration of March 25 and uses a slightly bullish range. The same structure can be applied for bearish expectations as well, but this scenario assumes that most traders expect a move to the upside.

Ether was trading at $2,677 when the example prices were set, but a similar result can be achieved starting at any price level.

The first trade requires the purchase of 5.14 ETH of $3,000 call options for positive exposure above this price level. Then, to cap profits above $3,500, the trader needs to sell 4.4 ETH in $3,500 call option contracts.

To complete the strategy, the trader needs to sell 6.65 ETH $4,000 call option contracts, capping profits above said price level. Lastly, an upside protection call option of $4,500 for 5.91 ETH is needed to limit losses if Ether unexpectedly spikes.

The strategy aims for a healthy win/loss ratio of 3.2 to 1

The strategy may seem complicated to execute, but the required margin is only 0.175 ETH, which is also the maximum loss. Potential net gain occurs if Ether trades between $3,100 (up 15%) and $4,370 (up 63%).

Traders should remember that it is also possible to close the position before the March 25 expiration. In this strategy, the maximum profit occurs between $3,500 and $4,000 at 0.56 Ether, which is more than three times the potential loss.

Unlike futures trading, this strategy gives the holder peace of mind because there is no liquidation risk. It is also worth noting that most derivatives exchanges accept orders as low as 0.10 ETH, meaning a trader could build the same strategy using a smaller amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. All investment and commercial movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.