This is how she looked when she was the weather girl Yanet García

True to her style, the popular Mexican influencer Yanet Garciais a trend of all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America by sharing a post on your profile on your official Facebook account Instagram who demonstrated her great beauty so she dazzled her followers.

A couple of years ago it stopped being “weather girl”and the young woman born in the city of Monterey 30 years old, has dedicated himself through his social networks to provide health tips and exercise routines to his more than 14 million fans. There he posts training videos as well as promoting various food products for body care.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the note, Yanet Garcia, in her profile of her official account of the aforementioned social network of the camera published, a few hours ago, a video where you can see how beautiful she looked when she gave the weather report. With a compilation of those very important moments in her career, the talented Mexican celebrated #NationalWeatherpersonsDay.

Changing the subject, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema. The first was in the year 2017, where she had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”. It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later, and after two years, her first leading role came in the Spanish production called “Bellezonism”.

Without a doubt, its popularity Yanet Garcia In her official accounts, it is really surprising since every time she makes a publication, her followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her great figure as well as everything she shares in them.