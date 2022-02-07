This is what Anuel AA’s new girlfriend looked like before her operations

Yailin ‘The Most Viral’ proved to all who criticize her that she has always had an enviable figure and it is that since confirmed his relationship with Anuel AAhas suffered strong criticism and comparisons with Karol G by the fans of the interpreter of “Tusa”.

Now the 21 year old she has not remained silentanswering everyone who they accuse her of having a great body just for being operated and the they call falsewith a photograph published in her Instagram stories, the interpreter of “Chivirika” showed that he has always had a good body, even before the operations.

“Natural. Before surgery”Yailin ‘La Más Viral’ wrote in the publication. In the photography appears from behind wearing a tiny bikini with tropical print highlights her small waist and pronounced buttocks.