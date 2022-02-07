“This situation does not generate any enjoyment for me but an enormous sorrow”

Deportivo Cali fell for the fourth time in the Colombian League. This time it was Envigado who dealt him a new defeat this Saturday afternoon.

With only 3 points out of a possible 15, the Verdiblancos are at the bottom of the standings with a return of 20%.

At the end of the game, coach Rafael Dudamel spoke about his feelings after this defeat in the city of Envigado.

Why did Cali change so much from one game to another?: “Everything affects the game, but this same team beat Pereira, I will never understand how a team changes so much in 72 hours, for me it is not an excuse that we should change.”

What are your feelings?: “I am extremely sad because I don’t know my team today, I have many things to talk about and work on. In 4 days we have a Super League match and only winning will be the way to revive us”.

Does it affect the number of games in a short time?: “Each coach must answer for his squad, it is clear that the string of matches generates wear and tear and we are only on the 5th date, not the 10th or 15th. We have not had a good preparation time but that is no excuse for me”.

What should be done to improve?: “We must continue working on the field and strengthen the mental part. Today we have been very far from that level of competition and that does not make me happy, today we did everything to lose.”