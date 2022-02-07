Three paraplegics walk again after receiving implants controlled by artificial intelligence

Personalized electrical stimulation of the spinal cord, using “electrode paddles” custom designed for spinal cord injuriesmanaged to restore independent motor movements in the short term in three patients with complete sensorimotor paralysis.

This technique was developed by a Swiss team of researchers and is part of an ongoing clinical trial. In the intervention, artificial intelligence software is used, which controls the nerves of the spinal region.

Research shows that stimulation treatments specially designed for each patientrather than more general ones, result in “higher efficiency and more diverse motor activities,” even in the most severe spinal cord injuries.

Grégoire Courtine, from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (Switzerland), and Jocelyne Bloch, responsible for the experiment, confirm that electrical stimulation of the spinal cord is currently a promising therapeutic option to restore motor function in people with spinal cord injury. But they point out that, until now, mainly continuous electrical stimulation therapies have been used through the use of “adapted” neurotechnologies, which were designed originally to treat pain.

These adapted electrical stimulation devices “fail to stimulate all spinal cord nerves associated with leg and trunk movements, which may limit recovery of all motor function,” they note.

Paraplegic was able to walk again thanks to an implant that uses artificial intelligence. Photo: Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne.

the new technique

Courtine and Bloch designed, together with their teams, a new palette of electrodes that reaches all nerves associated with leg and trunk movements, which they tested on three male volunteers between 29 and 41 years old. They had suffered motorcycle accidents.

The team further combined this technology with “a custom computational framework which made it possible to precisely position the electrode palette for each of the patients and personalize the activity stimulation programs”, they explain.

This “optimized approach” to spinal cord stimulation allowed to restore in a single day the ability to walk independently and other motor activities, such as pedaling and swimming, in the three patients, who have complete paralysis in the legs.

A subsequent neurorehabilitation helped these three men to be able to perform these activities independently, with the help of a tablet, outside the laboratory, the authors indicate.

The researchers say their study shows that personalized spinal cord stimulation treatment is more effective, opening the door to being able to help people with a wide range of spinal cord injuries.

The progress of the research was published this Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

With information from agencies.