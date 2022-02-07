Tom Brady, the record man who will not be in a historic Pro Bowl

The future Hall of Fame quarterback set a record with his 15 selections per game, although he will be absent once again

The Pro Bowl will not have the presence of man record Tom Bradyhowever, is not a scenario that you have not faced before.

This season, Brady established the record of more selections to Pro Bowl in history with 15, breaking a tie with four other players, including Peyton Manning.

Tom Brady set a record this season with his 15th Pro Bowl selection, the most in history. Getty Images

But nevertheless, Brady he will not attend this year after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Total, Brady only attended twice Pro Bowlthe last time in 2005 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Brady will not be the only one absent, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will not be present either.

The Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the first visit in its history to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the 71st edition of the event.

In contrast with Bradywho has been elected 15 times, there will be 49 debutants in the Pro Bowlaccording to the Elias Sports Bureau is the second most in the same edition since the 1970 merger.

Year 2002 Played (2-5, 22 yds, Int) 2005 Played (4-9, 48 yds, Int) 2006 Did not play 2008 Did not play 2010 Did not play 2011 Did not play 2012 Did not play 2013 Did not play 2014 Did not play 2015 Did not play 2016 Did not play 2017 Did not play 2018 Did not play 2019 Did not play 2022 Did not play

There are 115 players chosen at Pro Bowl overall this season, the fewest in a game since 2015, 62 were selected from the NFC and 53 from the AFC.

These are the facts you should know about Pro Bowl:

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received the most votes from fans with a total of 265,370. On the NFC side, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa received the most votes with 264,687.

Mike Vrabel and Matt LaFleur will be the head coaches of the AFC and NFC, respectively, for finishing with the best record in their respective conferences among teams eliminated in the Divisional Round.

Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, were chosen as part of the AFC team but will not be present because they will play in the Super Bowl LVI . Also missing are Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams.

This game used to be played the week after the Super Bowl, but as of the 2010 season it is held in the week between the Conference Finals and the Super Bowl.

This event was played for the first time in the 1950 season and the only time it was not held was in the previous season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pos. Player sel. QB Tom Brady fifteen* QB Peyton Manning 14 TEA Tony Gonzalez 14 OL bruce matthews 14 SD Merlin Olson 14 * First since 2018 that will not play

Captains of Legend

Each conference will have two Legend Captains, one offensive and one defensive, to mentor players, coach practices and sit on the bench. Reggie Wayne and Rod Woodson will be captains in the AFC, while Jason Witten and Luke Kuechly will be with the NFC. The four combined for 35 selections at Pro Bowl in his career, with Woodson and Witten leading the pack (11 each), followed by Kuechly (7) and Wayne (6).

experiment with the rules

The Pro Bowl will continue to serve as a platform for innovation and will implement the method of “Place Y To choose” proposed to the competition committee by the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the game (after toss) and at the start of the second half for this game only. The method of “Place Y To choose” will also be implemented if the Pro Bowl goes into overtime.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas hosts the Pro Bowl for the first time in its history. USA TODAY Sports

At the beginning of the game, the referee, in the presence of the head coach or the captains of both teams, will throw the toss in the center of the field. Before the referee tosses the coin, the visiting team captain or coach must choose heads or tails. The winner of the toss will have two privileges and the loser the other.

The two privileges are:

“ Place “. Places the ball on the field for the first play of the first quarter, including which way it will be played, or

“To chooseDecides whether to start the offense or defense from the place and direction designated by the other team.

Regardless of which privilege the toss winner chooses, the Privilege A (“Place“) shall be exercised before Privilege B (“To choose“), so the selection of whether to play offense or defense is made after the starting position is chosen.

At the beginning of the second half, the loser of the toss has the option of choosing one of the two privileges, while the opposing team receives the other.

The Pro Bowl it will continue with two rule changes from previous years.

After making a successful field goal or successful conversion attempt, the scoring team (Team A), you have the following options:

Team A you can choose to give Team B the ball at his 25-yard line (first and 10), beginning a new offensive series.

The Team A he may elect to keep the ball at his own 25-yard line (fourth and 15).

If he Team A get the first try Team A will maintain possession and begin a new offensive series.

If he Team A does not get the first down, the result will be a loss of possession on the field and the Team B will take possession to start his offensive series in the place where the play ended.