Tom Holland and Zendaya buy their first house in London

Actors Tom Holland Y Zendaya They are taking their love relationship to another level according to an article published in the Mirror newspaper in England, in which it was indicated that the stars of the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” They bought a house on the outskirts of London.

According to information, the 25-year-old stars will settle in Richmondsouthwest of London, which is four miles from the British actor’s hometown, Kingston upon Thames. The six-bedroom house is also close to properties owned by other stars such as Angelina Jolie, Mick jagger Y Tom Hardy.

Apparently, the actors also have plans to make significant improvements to the new home, which will include the addition of a gym and a movie theater, among other details. The couple, who met in 2016 on the set of the first “Spider-Man” movie from Marvel, paid three million pounds sterling, the equivalent of $4.1 million, according to the Mirror.

In addition to this new acquisition, the actor has a three-bedroom apartment in London, while the protagonist of the series “Euphoria” owns a residence in Los Angeles that is worth approximately $ 4 million.

In the same way, The article also indicates that Holland is looking for a high-tech security system and an 8-foot steel security gate at the entrance.. “They are delighted with the property and their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited for them,” the source said, according to the Mirror.