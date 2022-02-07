Traffic is restored on the PR-22 expressway that was closed due to flooding

The Buchanan Traffic Division of the Police Bureau confirmed that the section of the José de Diego expressway (PR-22) that had been closed in the afternoon due to flooding caused by the heavy rains that have affected Puerto Rico during the day has already it was reopened.

The section at kilometer 15.8, near the Bayamón Military Academy, was closed during the afternoon, but the Police indicated that the problem with the floods was overcome and the flow of vehicles was restored.

However, there are still several roads that remain closed, partially or totally, due to heavy rains.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) informed this medium that the following roads are also closed due to flooding:

– PR-20, Martínez Nadal expressway, in Guaynabo

– PR-19 in Altamira, in Guaynabo

– PR-31 from kilometer 8 to 6 in Naguabo

– PR-18

This is what the closure of the PR-22 expressway looks like on Google Maps:

The PR-22 expressway was closed at kilometer 15.8 due to flooding. (Capture)

Drivers who must travel from Bayamón to San Juan can opt for PR-165, according to the Uniformada.

PR-2, however, is no longer an option, since the DTOP indicated that floods at kilometer 5.6, in the direction of San Juan to Guaynabo, caused the partial closure of the road. At the moment, only one lane is open for traffic.

Highways PR-165, PR-17 (Avenida Jesús T. Piñero), among others in the metropolitan area and north of the island, have also been affected by flooding.

Meanwhile, traffic on PR-152, in Naranjito, was restored after brigades removed the debris from a landslide.

The secretary of the DTOP, Eileen Vélez Vega, maintained, through a written communication, that the personnel of the agency, and of the Highway and Transportation Authority (ACT) are in the process of inspecting and uncovering the drains on the affected roads. She also indicated that the brigades have removed vehicles that were stranded while trying to cross the flooded areas.

For his part, the commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration ( PREMB), kid leashasked the population this afternoon to remain in their homes due to the possibility of flash floods in multiple towns.

According to the official, a NMEAD tour of several highways confirmed that there are “many people” on the streets, despite the risk of flooding that the National Meteorological Service (SNM) warned of in San Juan.

At the time of this publication, Doppler radar estimated that more than an inch of rain had already fallen on several areas of the island, especially in the metropolitan area.