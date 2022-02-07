Tragic end of young lottery winner

Without a doubt, one of the most common dreams among people is to win the jackpot of the lottery. But having large sums of money at one’s disposal carries a great responsibility.

Callie Rogers, 33 years old, is a clear example of what could happen when copious economic resources are received while being a minor and without professional support.

In 2003, when Rogers was just a teenager, 16 years oldhad the great fortune to win the jackpot in the British lottery.

While living in the city of Cockermouth, located in the county of Cumbria (England), the young woman received the sum of £1.87 million (more than USD 1 million).

As reported by the English newspaper The Sun, Rogers began to live without limits: went out to eccentric parties, used drugs and, among other things, invested a large amount of money in three operations breast augmentation.

The aforementioned medium ensures that he spent around 300,000 pounds (more than USD 400,000) in designer clothing.

The medium affirms that, in addition, he squandered large sums in other types of things and distributed an important part of his fortune among his family and friends.

His strange social position, achieved as a result of hitting the numbers of the lotterybrought him some problems.

As reported by The Sun, the woman was attacked in 2018 by Marie Hinde, 38, and Jade Quayle, 27, who tried to steal a large sum of money from her after attending a party together.

After the incident, the woman was unconscious over a pool of blood.

The attack left him with broken teeth, several fractured ribs and a concussion which triggered permanent damage to his sense of sight. Due to the injuries he sustained, the attackers they were arrested.

His emotional situation It was also not the best because Nicky Lawson, the father of her two oldest children, abandoned her after 5 years of being together. Later, according to The Sun, the woman had various relationshipsbut his sentimental partners were looking for his money.

In December 2020, the woman was captured after crashing her hyundai tucson pickup truck on the grounds of a barn near an area of ​​Crosby, located in the village of Sefton.

Some police officers noticed what had happened and decided to come closer to observe, according to prosecutor Pam Fee. After the incident, both Rogers and jason fearon (her current partner), 31, tried to escape from the site.

Regarding your recent sentimental situation, the relationship of fearon and rogers She was not well regarded by her acquaintances.

According to the English media, the friends who found out about this union commented on social networks things like: ‘let the drama begin’.

But back to the incident, to the big point that triggered the visibility of the abyss in which he succumbed after ‘touching the sky’ more than 17 years ago.

Although she refused to take a breathalyzer test after the truck crash, the woman tested positive for the consumption of other substances.

As a consequence, he was banned from driving for 22 months, in addition, for a year he will have to wear an electronic bracelet to verify that he complies with a nightly curfew dictated by the authorities.

To this must be added a penalty fee of 230 euros (USD 263, at the exchange rate of this February 6, 2022) for his escape attempt.

According to The Sun, after having had a great fortune in his possession, Rogers is now part of Universal Creditan economic aid granted by the Government of the United Kingdom citizens without work or with very low income.