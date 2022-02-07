Ukrainians in Chernobyl prepare for another possible disaster: war

Disbelief and lack of preparation: CNN visits the Ukrainian front 3:30

Chernobyl, Ukraine (CNN) — It’s a frigid Friday in Ukraine’s Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, and dozens of journalists in fluorescent yellow vests frantically elbow each other as they vie for camera position in a city where no one has lived since 1986.

Chernobyl has been abandoned since the world’s worst nuclear disaster occurred here three decades ago. But with tens of thousands of Russian soldiers gathered at Ukraine’s border with Belarus just a few miles away, the ghost town is now home to security forces training for war. Ukraine is using Chernobyl to prepare for another possible cataclysm.

There is uncertainty about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine 2:48

Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently denied that the Kremlin is planning an incursion into Ukraine. Russia’s deployments to Belarus are apparently linked to joint exercises that will begin on Thursday. However, satellite photos show that Russian camps are being set up near the Ukrainian border, hundreds of kilometers from where the exercises are taking place.

If Russia were to invade Ukraine, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a possible conduit to Kiev. US and NATO officials say President Putin is steadily increasing his military presence in Belarus from 5,000 troops in January to an estimated 30,000 sometime this month.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the deployment to Belarus is Russia’s largest since the Cold War, with many of those forces just two hours’ drive from Kiev.

Propaganda battle in Chernobyl

The air is thick with sulfur as national guard troops clear the city of imaginary enemy soldiers, firing hundreds of rounds of live ammunition into plywood cutouts in the windows of surrounding buildings in Chernobyl.

A sniper shoots at an orange target on top of an apartment block in Chernobyl. He throws a mortar into a snowy clearing. An armored vehicle drives through barricades to confront assailants held on the second floor of a building.

More than 35 years ago, an explosion at the Vladimir Lenin nuclear power plant in Chernobyl forced a region-wide evacuation and caused radioactive fallout to spread across Europe. Thirty-one people died in the blast, while millions were exposed to dangerous levels of radiation. Estimates of the final number of deaths from long-term health problems are as high as 200,000.

Now, in training for war, Ukraine has brought the world’s media to watch.

Denys Monastyrsky, Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister, told reporters that security forces were using the Chernobyl exercises to demonstrate how far they have come in urban warfare tactics since Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Russian separatists seized a swath of the eastern Ukraine almost eight years ago.

“All of these scenarios are taken and summarized from cases that have occurred since 2014,” Monastyrsky said.

War show in Chernobyl

The Chernobyl show, however, is also an attempt by Kiev to match the dazzling propaganda effort coming out of Moscow.

On the diplomatic front, Russia has repeatedly accused NATO of being the party responsible for the crisis, arguing that the alliance’s eastward expansion poses an existential threat. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry has released propaganda videos worthy of a Hollywood production, with columns of tanks driving at top speed across the frozen steppe and ground-attack fighters swooping down on bases in southern Russia. Belarus.

The exact nature of Russia’s threat to Ukraine remains unclear and is controversial.

Ukrainian officials have spent much of the past few weeks downplaying the US estimate that a Russian invasion could be “imminent,” concerned that the dire language was causing panic and destabilizing the economy.

“We have the same facts, but the different perception, or a different estimation,” Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told CNN after watching the exercises in Chernobyl.

The White House no longer calls a potential invasion “imminent” because of concerns, they say, that the term suggests Putin has already made up his mind to invade Ukraine.

However, Ukraine admits that Russia’s military buildup in Belarus is worrying.

‘Only a fool would start a war’

The war is far from the minds of many Ukrainians who live near the border where Ukraine, Belarus and Russia meet.

“They’ve been saying ‘war is coming’ for five years,” said a man who asked not to be identified.

“Only a fool would start a war,” he said. “There would be no winners.”

At the Three Sisters Café, named for the three former Soviet republics, Masha, 64, serves espresso in paper cups to weary drivers wandering around.

See how the US military arrived in Poland 0:57

Truck after truck wait to cross into Russia. Some have been trapped for days, held back by Covid-19 restrictions. They have little choice but to wait and grab a hot drink from the cafeteria.

Masha is convinced: No war is coming here.

“It’s not going to happen,” he yells, waving his hand in the air. “Will Putin go to war with civilians? He won’t do that. Never in his life. It’s all lies, politics. We don’t even think about it.”

He works at the cafe, he says, to supplement his pension, which is equivalent to about $77 a month. She is less concerned with the geopolitical games being played by world leaders than with the difficulties of everyday life.

“If I could, I would dissolve Parliament,” he said. “They should have given people adequate pensions. So that people are not beggars, poor people.”

Peter Vujcic, a Serbian truck driver old enough to remember the war in his own country, isn’t worried either.

Vujcic spoke to CNN while on his way to the Serbian capital Belgrade shortly after crossing Belarus’ border with Russia. He said that he has seen military equipment coming and going in Belarus, but that he is not worried about it.

“Everything will be fine,” he said with a smile, leaning out the window of his taxi.

CNN’s Mark Esplin and journalist Kostan Nechyporenko contributed to this story.