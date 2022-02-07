US Intelligence Indicates Russian Officials Hesitant to Invade Ukraine

There is uncertainty about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine 2:48

(CNN) –– Intercepted communications obtained by US intelligence reveal that some Russian officials are concerned that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine will prove costlier and more difficult than President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin leaders believe, according to four people familiar with the information.

Three of the sources said those officials include military and intelligence agents.

Russian Officials Complain Their Plans Were Discovered, Intelligence Says

The officials also complained that their plans were discovered and publicly exposed by Western nations, two of the sources said, citing intercepted communications.

What would happen if Russia finally invades Ukraine? 3:39

There is no evidence that these officials oppose the overall plan or rebel against Putin’s orders, two of the sources said. Another source familiar with US intelligence noted that Russia has a professional military that is expected to carry out Putin’s orders effectively.

Still, Russia’s defense personnel believe that will be difficult, a senior European official said. “In the assessments, we see that it is clear that some people on the defense side [rusa] they don’t really understand what the plan of action is,” the official said, adding that assessments suggest defense personnel think “it’s a very difficult plan of action to maintain.”

Another of the sources familiar with the intelligence said the way Russian planning has evolved and expanded in the past two months suggests concerns have been heard by senior Russian officials.

Putin Assembled 70% of Military Personnel and Weapons He Would Need to Invade, Officials Say

Officials told CNN on Saturday that Putin had assembled at Ukraine’s borders 70% of the military personnel and weapons he would need for a full-scale invasion of the country. Some assessments indicate that he may be planning to try to take the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, they said. In that sense, they added that the city could fall within 48 hours of a large-scale land and air invasion.

Another possibility, the officials said, is that Putin is banking on a multi-front operation, sending forces from multiple directions across Ukraine and thus rapidly fracturing the Ukrainian military’s ability to fight as a cohesive force. Precisely, a classic Russian military strategy.

“We have long said that Putin continues to increase his options and capabilities. And we’ve been equally transparent about some of the moves that we think he intends to put in place to justify some sort of military action,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told CNN on Monday.

“We will also continue to help Ukraine better defend itself with both lethal and non-lethal assistance,” he added.

More evidence of Russian soldiers near Ukraine emerges 0:44

US officials say publicly and privately that they still don’t know whether Putin decided to attack or how he would do so. That’s largely because US visibility of Putin and his inner circle remains extremely limited, the sources told CNN.

US intelligence knowledge on Russian affairs

The United States has fairly strong knowledge of Russia’s military and foreign ministry, sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN. Much of that personnel has been involved in the current buildup near Ukraine. This has given the US greater visibility than usual in Russian planning. But the US intelligence community remains largely sidelined from Putin and higher-ranking Russian officials. And the latter are generally isolated from the lower-level operatives who carry out the Kremlin’s orders.

Still, many of the preparations have been open and easy to spot. Russia continues to build up its forces near Ukraine’s borders, including more advanced deployments in Belarus and Crimea, according to satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies and obtained by CNN. New housing and staff camps have sprung up in the past two weeks, footage shows. And the US has detected signs that Russia had started building supply lines, such as medical units and fuel, officials previously told CNN. They also explained that this could sustain a prolonged conflict if Moscow decided to invade.

“Given the type of forces that are organized … if that were to be unleashed in Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant and result in a significant number of casualties,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told reporters last week. . “You can imagine what that would look like in dense urban areas, along highways, etc. It would be horrible. It would be terrible. And it’s not necessary. And we think a diplomatic outcome is the way to go here,” he added.

However, another US official assessed that the diplomatic path is narrower than ever.

Alex Marquart and Barbara Starr, both of CNN, contributed to this report.