“Very soon”: Evaluna reveals when we will know the sex of her Indigo baby

Eva Luna He took his social networks to live with his followers and through a dynamic of questions and answers revealed when we will know the sex of her baby Indigo. The singer has her fans very aware of her pregnancy and she is willing to share it with them.

The interpreter of songs like “Indigo” and “For the first time” also showed off what she was doing this Sunday afternoon and announced when she will release new music, since her fans are dying to listen to her musical projects.

Evaluna was honest with her fans and revealed details of her personal life

Through her official Instagram account, Evaluna published a story in which she wrote with a box to leave questions: “What do you want to know? We’ve been doing this for a long time”. Her fans soon flooded her with all kinds of questions and the singer answered some.

Between her favorite day of the week, her favorite color and other things, Camilo Echeverry’s wife revealed when we will know the sex of her indigo baby. “When will we know the sex of Indigo?”, asked a follower to which Evaluna simply replied: “when i’m born”, followed by a smiley face.

instagram stories

According to what Evaluna’s relatives have revealed, very little is missing for Indigo’s birth. Ricardo Montaner would have confessed in his year-end message that his grandson or granddaughter would be born by the end of March or beginning of April.

This Sunday afternoon Evaluna is spending time with her parents and husband in the garden of her house. When the singer was asked what she had in front of her, Evaluna replied: “to my first boyfriend”, with a video in which his father appears cooking.

instagram stories

The Venezuelan also referred to her new projects and revealed that very soon we will be able to hear the songs she has been working so hard on lately.