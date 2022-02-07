Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Monday, February 7

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

You now make decisions based on the needs of your family. It is very important for your happiness and tranquility. Do not doubt the necessary support of other people to carry out important changes and projects in your home and in your life. Your mind is now very productive. Lucky numbers: 7, 19, 42.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You are very popular. Put your attention on the family, on your home. Recognize that you cannot be at war with yourself and the world. Patience and understanding will now and always be your best weapons. You don’t want to control anyone’s life or live your life through others. Lucky numbers: 16, 9, 49.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Something is happening in your life that you cannot specify or carry out your plans. Putting your ideas, your thoughts in order will be somewhat difficult for you since you have a lot of work and many responsibilities accumulated at the moment. Even so, they will recognize your work and praise your achievements. Lucky numbers: 8, 25, 4.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Changes continue in all aspects of your life and you will be amazed at what you are capable of doing with your creativity. You are filled with courage to put into practice everything that you did not dare to try before. You will achieve what you set out to do, you will not let anything or anyone stand in your way. Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 11.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

It is time to focus on the professional, on your career and on your most immediate goals. That answer you are waiting for is delayed, but it will come full of good news. Get ready for major changes and events. You will regain faith in yourself and feel in control of your life again. Lucky numbers: 7, 15, 25.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Your magnetism and your sensuality are exalted to take you to meet new friends and people who will open many doors for you. If you are a flexible person it will be easy for you to obtain excellent benefits. The important thing for you right now is to have fun and see the beautiful side of life. Lucky numbers: 45, 30, 13.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will face situations that seem to be out of your control. Don’t make any final decisions just yet. Avoid power struggles as you know what you can give and do, and your reward will come to you in due time. Now you will be a spectator of all these changes. Lucky numbers: 3, 50, 22.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Your friendliness, charisma and tact are the most important weapons to get what you want both in your personal and professional life. In love you will be more idealistic and spiritual. Everything good that happens to you and the prosperity you have comes to you from the good will of others and from what you have been able to give. Lucky numbers: 5, 12, 38.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You build your life the way you like. Your independence is emphasized, but be careful with the feelings of others. Your energies take you to new experiences. No one will take that crazy idea out of your head. Avoid rushing things. Lucky numbers: 15, 18, 36.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Your partner, whether professional or intimate, supports and helps you. If you are single, there is a very good chance that you will meet that person who will fill your heart with love or someone who will offer you a better job alternative. You are more aggressive and daring when it comes to getting what you want. Lucky numbers: 36, 30, 5.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your word will be wise and your generosity great. People involved in the artistic, spiritual and mystical world will attract your attention. Cultivate your positive emotions and stay away from pessimism. Your happiness depends on you and what you want to do with your life. The spiritual will become your reality. Lucky numbers: 2, 50, 17.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your interests change and your life takes on a more intense and interesting color. The planetary energy will make you feel dependent and will drive you in the search for your personal pleasure. However, you will have to be very tactful so that others do not reject the way you express your ideas. Lucky numbers: 11, 6, 31.

This story was originally published on February 6, 2022 8:00 p.m.