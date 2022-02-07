What are the big changes in the heating market

PEISA technology is used in Antarctic bases (Credit: PEISA Press)

In Argentina, PEISA, a leading brand in the heating market for 45 years, has undergone a profound transformation since it was acquired by FV. With this acquisition, FV entered the competitive heating sector and, at the same time, PEISA benefited from the technology and support of one of the strongest players in the construction sector. “PEISA was always the leading heating brand in Argentina, that’s why FV bought it. Before, it was a good family business and now, with the support of FV, we managed to transform it into a great company”, said Ricardo González, CEO of PEISA.

The company has one of the most modern production centers in Latin America and is the only one that designs and manufactures locally. The industrial plant has the surface of 15 soccer fields (80,000 m2), It is equipped with advanced technology and is one of the only ones in Latin America certified with international quality and manufacturing standards.

Ricardo González, CEO of PEISA (Credit: PEISA Press)

“FV brings to PEISA and to clients a scale and professionalism that does not exist in the heating market. The PV engineering department alone is larger than any boiler and radiator distribution company operating in ArgentinaThe same goes for customer service. The synergy between the companies is enormous and we are taking advantage of it, which makes PEISA the safe option in this market”, said Eng. Ignacio Gentile, manager of Engineering, Quality and Production.

The two companies state that they focus their products and services on quality standards. “We work hard on the continuous improvement of products and manufacturing processes to that work efficiently in Argentina, adjusted to the problems of hard water and inconstant electrical voltage, among other factors typical of the region. Likewise, FV provided PEISA with greater excellence in pre- and post-sale service”, added González.

This is the case of the assistance area for professionals at each stage of projects, created by PEISA to facilitate the work of architects, developers and builders. Its Professional Division is made up of a team of engineers and architects who help find the best heating and hot water solution for your projectsoffering advice, design, calculation and computation.

The PEISA industrial plant is the size of 15 soccer fields (Credit: PEISA Press)

“Choosing PEISA guarantees an excellent product, the best technical advice and the widest network of official technical services. We guarantee the existence of spare parts throughout the country, and to this is added the support of FV, the only company that was chosen 10 years in a row as No. 1 in the ranking of Architecture excellence. No other brand can offer this”, considers engineer Gentile. The company offers a five-year guarantee for its wall-mounted boilers, when the usual thing in the sector is that the product is guaranteed for only two years.

It is currently working on new technologies in boilers and radiators that guarantee an experience of greater comfort, more efficiency and less consumption. For multi-family projects, it developed a more economical and efficient hot water generation and storage system than the so-called high recovery hot water tanks. It saves costs and space on the construction site, which makes it an interesting alternative for architects and builders.

Likewise, it launched its own system of pipes for heating, new domestic boilers, medium and high power condensing boilers, as well as lines of hot water tanks and solar air conditioners that expand the offer in renewable energies or combined solar systems with which the company already had.

For more than 10 years, the products of the PEISA company have guaranteed the heating of the Argentine bases in Antarctica.

The quality of these products was tested under extreme conditions. “Our systems were selected to heat and provide hot water to Antarctic bases. They could choose any brand in the world and opted for PEISA. Nothing can go wrong in Antarctica since the icebreaker arrives once a year. We gave them peace of mind because our teams can work in the most extreme conditions on the planet”, considered the manager of Engineering, Quality and Production.

Regarding home heating, few people need only a boiler, what is required is a comprehensive heating and hot water system. When choosing, the recommendation is to opt for a company that provides the entire system: the boiler, radiators, valves, fittings, thermostats, etc. In this line, the suggestion is that the installation and maintenance of this system or equipment is included and everything is guaranteed by companies that have recognized support, good quality products, trained installers, good after-sales service and availability. of spare parts throughout the country at an affordable price.