What are the demons of science and why are they so useful for knowledge

They were born in the minds of great thinkers and live in scientific and philosophical literature. They have helped make what used to be fantasy a reality and continue to motivate the search for what has not been found until now.

Some have even crept into everyday life and show no signs of wanting to leave.

These are the demons of science, creatures that occupy the space of laws, theories or concepts that we have not yet managed to understand.

They are a very particular type of thought experiment and “part of scientific language,” Mexican-American physicist Jimena Canales, author of “Possessed: a gloomy history of demons in science,” tells BBC Mundo.

“I am a historian of science and I loved seeing how scientists used that word, because it is paradoxical, since we generally think that they are secular and not superstitious.”

However, these demons are more akin to the devil or daimon from Ancient Greece than to those malevolent entities that come to mind when we hear that word.

As the priestess Diotima explains to the young philosopher Socrates in Plato’s “The Banquet”, they inhabit that intermediate place between gods and men, and between wisdom and ignorance.

“In science they are useful because they know how to circumvent the laws of nature and how to achieve things that we cannot do,” says Canales.

“They are generally similar to us but with exaggerated characteristics: they are a little more skillful or bigger, or smaller or faster or wiser. They are not necessarily evil but they can unbalance power; they can be useful, although sometimes also mischievous.

“Because they are ideal for science and technology because it is about developing, going beyond“.

And precisely those demons motivated her to “go further”: they showed her that, when telling the story of science, the world of the imagination should never be left aside.

image source, Getty Images Caption, According to Plato, Socrates recounted that he had a daemon (a “divine something”) that warned him when he was going to make a mistake, but never told him what to do.

“I realized that you can tell the story of the development of science and technology in the last 400 years through the search for these creatures, because they do things that fascinate us, and others that worry us“.

But what the hell is he talking about?

The demon of virtual reality

The first one that Canales conjures is Descartes’s demon and he warns: “It wasn’t always called a demon. At first it was an evil genius”, something that happens with several of these creatures: other scientists are the ones who give them that name.

In the 17th century, the French philosopher, mathematician and scientist René Descartes was reading “Don Quixote” -the story of that gentleman who did not know how to distinguish reality from fantasy- and he asked himself: what would happen if “some malicious demon of the most extreme power and cunning hasalready used all their energies to deceive me“?

His demon had the ability to create a completely illusory but absolutely convincing artificial world.

The idea that everything you thought was real wasn’t. it was scaryto, Y has not ceased to be.

“Descartes began to think about what were the few things that demon could not touch,” says Canales.

“Things like 2+3=5 or a circle is a circumference drawn around a certain point, or a triangle is made up of three lengths at three angles.

“These are very simple things, but they became the basis of modern science, of logic, and were inspired by the fear of that demon.”

There was also another source of certainty that the mighty genius could not corrode: however misleading the hallucination, if he was still who he thought, he existed.

Hence that famous phrase that appeared in “Meditations on prima philosophia” from 1641.

image source, Getty Images Caption, “I think therefore I am” or, to be more exact, “I think therefore I am”.

“Virtual reality technologies are still developed in reference to Descartes’s demon,” says the historian of science.

“We want to imitate reality, but we are also afraid of being confused. On the other hand, fake news has shown us how it can deceive us, so we continue to develop methods of critical thinking and pure rationality.

“Isyoue devil I love it because it is in the beginning of modern science and is still alive“.

the most famous demon

Maxwell’s demon seems less scary.

However, Canales observes, “it is more dangerous than Descartes’, since it can act directly on the natural world and has no need to deceive anyone.”

And, despite being atomic in size, its footprint is huge.

“Most of the electronic devices that surround us use the science of Maxwell’s demon, and scientists and laboratories around the world continue to investigate and try to build better versions of it,” says Canales.

Devised by the Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell, it was – and still is – very important for physics.

“Statistical laws allow exceptions, so to make sense of the statistical nature of the laws of thermodynamics, a demon was invoked,” explains Canales.

Maxwell initially described it as “a very observant and neat-fingered being“.

Later, when the mathematician William Thomson had already given it the name by which it is known, he wrote that they were “very small but lively beings, unable to to work but capable of opening and closing valves that move without friction or inertia“.

image source, Science Photo Library

In doing so, the tiny demon separates the hotter, faster molecules from the cooler, slower ones… violating nothing less than the Second law of thermodynamics.

For some, the idea raised the possibility of creating a perpetual motion machine or even reversing the sense of time. In practice, Maxwell’s research led to improvements in the efficiency of motors and refrigerators.

Furthermore, his demon proved that no matter how low the odds of something happening, there are always surprises, as the rarest of events do happen from time to time.

The demon of infinite knowledge

In 1773, the French mathematician Pierre-Simon Laplace, “who worked during the French Revolution developed statistical science”, created his own demon.

He imagined a mysterious entity “that knew where all the atoms in the Universe are and what the laws of motion are,” says Canales.

“This intelligence could know which is the future and which is the past. It could know everything.”

For Laplace, the Universe was stable and predictable so, if all the necessary data were available, mathematical analysis could help us understand it.

That faith in scientific determinism helped inspire the creation of machines that could perform the kinds of calculations he attributed to his demon.

Charles Babbage quoted Laplace when he made one of the first computers.

And, in 1842, the British mathematician Ada Lovelace, who worked with Babbage and knew of Laplace’s work, was possibly the first to speculate whether computer programs could be considered sentient beings, a debate that continues 180 years later.

But why would this case be of a demon?

image source, Getty Images Caption, Laplace’s demon can track every particle in existence, so it does away with chance, chaos, and uncertainty.

“The term ‘Laplace’s demon’ was applied in the 1920s because, like the other demons, it was an idea that obsessed scientists.

“And when quantum mechanics started, perfect determinism was called into question. Scientists declared: ‘It doesn’t really exist, it’s a demon.’

“He is a figure that we pursue and have tried to build, putting together more and more powerful computers, but we will never achieve that dream of knowing everything and to be able to predict the future perfectly determined by the initial conditions”.

However, we keep trying.

The triumbirate on your computer

“Your computer, for example, in a certain sense was developed motivated by the search for those three demons,” says Canales, explaining:

Laplace’s demon, in terms of being a machine for accumulating and processing data

Descartes’s demon, because it is also an entertainment and virtual reality machine

And its microprocessors allow you to do the job more efficiently, like Maxwell’s daemon.

Those of Darwin and Einstein

Before writing “The Origin of Species”, Charles Darwin imagined “a being infinitely more sagacious than man“that could produce a new breed of humans, just as we are able to breed sheep whose wool has the qualities we prefer for our sweaters.

“That was one of the fascinating questions that drove his research,” says Canales.

The strange being eventually disappeared and in the final version of his work what appears is the theory of natural selection, without miraculous causes or supernatural forces.

However, it was resurrected in the 1960s, under the name “Darwinian demon”, when biologists wanted to explore what would happen if there were no biological restrictions on evolution, and it has stimulated much research and served to better understand the theory of evolution. evolution.

And did Albert Einstein have any?

“Scientists and a very important biographer of Einstein say that his demon was quantum mechanics,” replies the physicist.

“According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, nothing can travel faster than the speed of light. But since he introduced it, another demon began to obsess scientists: anything that can travel faster than the speed of light.”

That would completely change our way of understanding the Universe.

“These demons are important because they are still alive, and they have had such a long life because they motivate us: Search continues.

“In science -explains Canales- it is very, very, very difficult to verify that something does not exist, because in the future it may appear”.

And that implies that any theory is fragile, as demonstrated by the famous case of black swans, which until the end of the 17th century served as an expression to denote something impossible since it was believed that they did not exist, since European scientists had never seen one.

“We have been able to verify that, for example, the abominable snowman does not exist.

“But there are these little thorns that are not yet proven to be non-existent and are so fascinating in their abilities – Maxwell’s demon can create profit without loss – that we keep looking for them, mainly because in certain cases they are found, and there are many things that show that we’re about to do it.”

“What is key about the demons of science,” writes Canales in the postscript to his book, “is how they become real, that is, how our imagination drives discovery and how we can use it to change the world“.