What are the most attractive options on the market to replace Santiago Solari as manager of Club América?

The Eagles of America they fail to take flight after three disputed Days of the Closure 2022adding the unusual fact that the Athletic San Luis surprised the azulcremas this weekend by winning 2-3, a result that was unlikely for American fans who wanted victory at home after the last time was on October 23 when they received the UANL Tigers, being a goal Henry Martinwho was defined as the hero of the match.

America is playing a role that is not at all beneficial in these days of the MX League, therefore, every day the requests of the followers to get out of the Nest in the first instance to Santiago Baths and then to the coach Santiago Solari, who just completed a year in the Institution, but still has not become champion with the Eagles despite the fact that in the past tournaments it placed them in the first places of the General Table, but it has been in the Liguillas that the team has not been able to respond favorably being eliminated by the Tuzos from Pachuca and then by UNAM Cougars.

Possible prospects



The names that have emerged to replace the 45-year-old Argentine are: Jaime Lozano, Victor Manuel Vucetich, Hernan Crespo Y Juan Carlos Osorio. The urgency of America to have a new coach seems to increase as the contest goes on and good figures are not achieved.

Figure first Jaime Lozanoafter his successful time with the Mexican National Team in the last edition of the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020 is the ideal candidate to take the capital squad and position it in the first places, there have been several media that put him to take command in Coapa, he was even related to take the reins of the Athletic San Luis although he did not give his answer to the project, for which the people of Potosí hired Andre Jardine.

On the other hand, Victor Manuel Vucetichis another option to take the place of Solari, which would result in his return to the MX League, after that in the Shout Mexico Opening 2021 was terminated by striped goats, He remains free waiting to be contracted by some club, at the time, he was pointed out as a viable strategist to reach the Nest, to which he responded favorably due to the greatness of the team. Curly finds himself without a set, but under the sights of the Corinthianswith his last job on the bench, he got 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 losses.

