What does the Caris LeVert trade mean for rookie Chris Duarte?

The Dominican player has averaged 17 points per game when not sharing the court with the recently traded Cavaliers

Among the most recent movements of the NBA season, the one that sends the escort stands out Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, 2022 first- and second-round picks and an additional 2027 second-round pick.

After various rumors in the ranks of the Indiana Pacers about changes that would involve one or another of their main stars, LeVert’s change has a direct impact on the Dominican Chris Duarte.

The season of those led by Rick Carlisle has been a terrible one and everything indicates that they must enter, yes or yes, in a stage of reconstruction or at least in one of restructuring the team.

The Pacers rookie has been one of the lights of the organization this season and the departure of Caris LeVert could obviously bring more play and more use to Duarte.

In 47 games, the native of Puerto Plata has averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 36% from long distance, a primary weapon in his game.

With LeVert out of the Pacers team, who missed several games due to calf and back problems, Duarte had and will have more opportunities on offense and has shown his best version with 17 points per game, in addition to contributing 4.5 rebounds.

Precisely against the Cavaliers now from his former teammate, Duarte with 35 minutes played his longest since last January 20 and finished with 22 points, precisely his highest total since that game against the Golden State Warriors that day.

At the same time, with his contract to expire, the Spanish point guard arrives Ricky Rubio who has had one of the best scoring seasons of his career.

During the season, manager Rick Carlisle has said Duarte can do a lot of things on the floor, including occasionally handling the ball and playing point guard for the Pacers.

With the arrival of Rubio, it is very likely that this will not happen as often as we are used to seeing and that Duarte will spend more time in position 3, which LeVert did.

Personally, for Duarte one of his great friends and advisers within the Pacers team is leaving, one that has helped him adapt in his rookie season.

The important thing for the Indiana team is to translate this movement, and those to come, into victories, something that is complicated for the Pacers, especially in close games when playing time is about to expire.