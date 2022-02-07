What happened to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? This Twitter thread revealed details of their toxic relationship

Until just a few years ago, Miley Cyrus Y Liam Hemsworth They were one of the most popular couples on the show. Everything seemed to be going hunky-dory, but to everyone’s surprise, in 2019 the couple announced their definitive separationamid rumors of infidelity and after a short marriage that only lasted eight months.

Now, three years after the breakup, their names are trending again, after a Twitter user revealed the details of their relationship in a thread. intense and toxic relationshipin addition to the reasons why this love would end in divorce.

Related news

According to the thread posted by the account @milesholyMiley and Liam met in 2009 when they worked together on the romantic movie The Last Long. She was just 16 years old and Hemsworth was 19. At that time, the singer introduced him as her “best friend of hers”, but the chemistry between the two was already evident.

That same year, both artists confirmed their relationship after the recordings ended. The paparazzi captured them kissing at the Nashville airportthough Miley insisted on calling him her “best friend” as she clearly wasn’t sure about airing their romance yet.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song

Shortly thereafter, once his courtship became officialthe actor made a strange request to Miley, because he asked him to close his Twitter account. the actress of Hannah Montana He said that Hemsworth had good reason to ask for it and that’s how he said goodbye to his followers on the social network.

Everything seemed to be going well in their relationship, but it seems that love would not last long, because in 2010 Liam’s representative confirmed their first separation (one of several) because the schedules of both celebrities did not coincide.

During that time, the former Disney star celebrated his 18th birthday with several friends, including actor Avan Jogia, with whom he was seen kissing at the party. However, at the end of that year Miley and Liam returned again.

It was the year 2010 and the couple posed for the first time together. They were the picture of teenage love. Photo: Getty Images

In 2011, the singer returned to Twitter to promote her tour Gypsy Heart Tour and congratulated her boyfriend on his role in The Hunger Games. At that time, rumors began to emerge that the couple had become engaged, but it was not until 2012 that they confirmed that they would marry.

Although the couple appeared to be happy, Miley hinted that something was wrong in their relationship. She did it in the lyrics of her latest musical project, which she worked with Pharrel Williams, however, these songs were discarded and never saw the light. At the same time, speculation began that Liam was cheating on the singer with the actress. January JonesWell, they were seen leaving the Oscars after party together.

The couple denied these rumors and made it clear that their engagement was still standing, but in September 2013 it became known that the couple had separated for the second time. As if this were not enough, Hemsworth was caught on camera kissing the Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Eiza González and Liam Hemsworth leaving a bar in Las Vegas.

When it seemed that this love story was finally over, in 2015 Miley and Liam returned… Yes again. But now the singer had changed radically. Gone are her controversial presentations and her eccentric personality that her followers loved so much.

Cyrus found an outlet on her single “Slide Away”in which he talks about his drug abuse Y the alcohol and how Liam wanted her to become the typical wife with children.. In 2018 the couple secretly married, in a ceremony in which only his closest family and friends were present. Both had lost their house in Malibu due to a fire.

Photos: Instagram @mileycyrus

After eight months of marriage, Miley and Liam finally put an end to their story in 2019 and began the proceedings of a painful and at the same time, liberating divorce.

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsGo ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj