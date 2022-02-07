what is battery degradation?

The argument against electric cars is classic, especially when it comes to a Tesla: the battery will have a considerable degradation after a few years of use and you will be able to cover fewer kilometers. To that we have to add the tagline “also, replacing it is very expensive”.

But the reality is that electric car batteries outlive electric cars themselves. That is, once the vehicle is no longer in use, the battery will continue to be in good condition. This is especially true in recent years, when the technology, experience and manufacturing processes have improved a lot.

The latest example of how the battery degradation of a Tesla Model 3 it’s not a problem it comes from andy slye, a popular youtuber of electric mobility. In a video he has shown the total percentage of charge he has with his car after four years of use and 160,000 kilometers travelled.

The actual battery degradation of your Tesla Model 3 it’s barely 2.2%. It is also one of the first units that came out of the Fremont factories. is a version that is no longer manufactured, with a long-range battery of 79.5 kWh, but rear-wheel drive only.

How to conserve the battery of a Tesla Model 3

In the video, andy slye explains the charging habits of the Tesla Model 3. They are not complex processes, nor are they complex tricks, simply having the habit of doing two things:

Do not charge up to 100% on a daily basis, only when it comes to travel. Charge as much as possible at low voltages, also for everyday use.

Both tips prevent battery stress and are the habit of the vast majority of electric vehicle owners. Charging the battery at high power and/or up to 100% comes in handy when traveling. But if this is not the case, it can be kept at 60, 70 or 80%.

Daily charging, whether at home or at work, since it is not super fast, is done with low power. That way you also avoid putting the battery to the limit.

Another advantage is how comfortable it is. All the time that the vehicle is parked and not in use can be used to charge it. It’s like having a gas station at home, and the vehicle will be ready when you need to use it. In addition, it is quite cheap.

In the case of andy slyeAfter four years and 100,000 miles on his Tesla Model 3, the total price paid for charging at home is just $1,800. That is, approximately $0.0112 per kilometer traveled or about $0.07 per kWh used.

