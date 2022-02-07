what is battery degradation?

The argument against electric cars is classic, especially when it comes to a Tesla: the battery will have a considerable degradation after a few years of use and you will be able to cover fewer kilometers. To that we have to add the tagline “also, replacing it is very expensive”.

But the reality is that electric car batteries outlive electric cars themselves. That is, once the vehicle is no longer in use, the battery will continue to be in good condition. This is especially true in recent years, when the technology, experience and manufacturing processes have improved a lot.

The latest example of how the battery degradation of a Tesla Model 3 it’s not a problem it comes from andy slye, a popular youtuber of electric mobility. In a video he has shown the total percentage of charge he has with his car after four years of use and 160,000 kilometers travelled.

The actual battery degradation of your Tesla Model 3 it’s barely 2.2%. It is also one of the first units that came out of the Fremont factories. is a version that is no longer manufactured, with a long-range battery of 79.5 kWh, but rear-wheel drive only.

How to conserve the battery of a Tesla Model 3

In the video, andy slye explains the charging habits of the Tesla Model 3. They are not complex processes, nor are they complex tricks, simply having the habit of doing two things:

