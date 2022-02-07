What is the key food to reduce cholesterol, according to Harvard experts

High values ​​of LDL cholesterol in the blood generate an increased risk of vascular diseases. (Photo: Christin Klose/dpa)

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is present in all tissues of the human body. Y It is necessary for the normal functioning of the organism. It serves as a raw material for cell membranes (walls) and for the synthesis (manufacture) of hormones such as estrogens and androgens.

The increased cholesterolalso know as hypercholesterolemiadyslipidemia or dyslipidemia, is produced by multiple causes. Some of them cannot be modified because they are generated by genetic alterations, alterations in the metabolism, typical of each individual, generally with a family history. Others, on the other hand, have to do with an unhealthy lifestyle: an inadequate diet, rich in fat and poor in fiber, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyle, central obesity -having fat especially in the abdomen-, smoking and other diseases such as diabetes or thyroid hormone disorders.

High cholesterol levels are a growing problem worldwide, but the good news is that they are often relatively easy to correct, especially by making some adjustments in the diet but also improving the quality of our sleep and doing sports regularly. In this sense, an article published by Harvard University gives us some clues on how to achieve a reduction in this aspect.

Legumes would provide many benefits against cholesterol according to Harvard experts

Legumes help a lot

A great way to lower our cholesterol levels, say the American authors, would be increase the presence of legumes in our usual diet. And it is that, as they point out, legumes contain large amounts of protein and fiber and are low in fat and carbohydrateswhich makes them a very nutritious and healthy food.

Numerous scientific studies, cited by the researchers, have linked diets high in legumes with a reduced risk of suffering from numerous pathologies such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular accidents and, of course, excessive cholesterol levels . They even explain that it has been observed that the frequent consumption of legumes could achieve improvements in patients who already have these problems.

The authors of the work refer as an example to a study carried out previously, which concluded that ingesting a cup of vegetables daily during three months achieves significant loss of body mass, decrease in waist circumference, significant drops in blood glucose levels, a drop of up to eight points in blood cholesterol level and a significant reduction in blood pressure.

LDL cholesterol—bad cholesterol—causes plaque buildup that affects circulation. (Getty)

What are these properties due to?

The key to all these benefits that seem share the different legumes (chickpeas, lentils, string beans, broad beans, peas…) is in its high proportion of fiber, and more specifically of viscous soluble fiber. This nutrient has the peculiarity of slowing down absorption in the small intestine and binding to certain molecules necessary for the subsequent formation of cholesterol.

To this must be added that the glycemic index of legumes is very lowthereby reducing blood sugar levels and therefore insulin production (which has been correlated with excessive blood cholesterol levels).

All these properties, however, would not be equally usable were it not for the high protein content of legumes, which makes them an effective source of energy to partially replace many other foods with a higher cholesterol content.

High cholesterol is one of the most common problems in the world

Further, It is a very satiating food, so people who consume large amounts of legumes tend to eat less of other foods that are not so beneficial, which has a positive effect on the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

By last, legumes are also a good source of certain minerals such as potassium, magnesium, or folate (a form of vitamin B) that also have very positive repercussions on a whole variety of parameters related to cardiovascular health.

For all these reasons, anyone who regularly tests for excessive cholesterol levels or other values ​​indicative of poor cardiovascular health could greatly benefit from a few simple changes in your diet intended to increase the proportion of legumes that make up their usual diet.

