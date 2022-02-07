WhatsApp: how to change the app icon for a red or pink one for Valentine’s Day? | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Android users who install a application from the Play Store, they often notice that a shortcut is automatically created on their phone screen. In general, it is impossible for you to edit that logo; however, there is a trick that allows you to change it to another image. In the case of WhatsApp, you can use it to replace its traditional icon and have a red or pink one to celebrate. Valentine’s Day. Do you want to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

According to Xataka, a portal specialized in technology, using this trick is quite simple, but it will only work if you installed WhatsApp on an Android phone. In case you have an iPhone or other iOS device, you will not be able to implement it. It is also necessary that you have previously saved the new icon on your cell phone, preferably that file should be in PNG format and have a transparent background.

If the new WhatsApp icon that you found on Google does not have a transparent background or is not saved in PNG format, you can use programs like Photoshop, you can also use free online tools like Photopea or “Remove.bg”, which you can access from Google Chrome or any browser using your phone, tablet or computer. Once you have it, follow these steps:

How to change the WhatsApp icon for a red or pink one?

Enter the Play Store and search Nova Launcher (you can find it in this link)

After installing the application, you will have to customize the new interface that your cell phone will have

Some icons are likely to move, so you have to sort them manually

Press the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds until a window appears with the option to edit

Nova Launcher allows you to change the icon to the image you saved. You can also modify the name of the app.

That would be all. Save the changes and you will see that the traditional WhatsApp icon will have been replaced, instead you will have a pink or red one. If you don’t like how your smartphone looks now, just uninstall Nova Launcher and everything will be back to normal.

