WhatsApp | How to get back to view photos and videos that disappear | Once | Applications | WhatsAppPlus | APKs | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | DATA

WhatsApp is one of the applications that many people use to be able to communicate. Through it you can talk to whoever you want just by having their cell phone number registered on your mobile device, as well as make video calls, calls, send documents, photos and videos.

But WhatsApp has integrated a new feature that improves people’s privacy: it’s about photos and videos that you only see once or self-destruct. Do you know how to look at that image again? Well here we tell you in detail.

HOW TO SEE A PHOTO THAT DISAPPEARS ON WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to download and install the WhatsApp Plus application.

Now you just have to log in with your cell phone number.

At that moment you will receive a verification code.

Now a panel very similar to WhatsApp will open.

Enter the ‘Settings’ by pressing the three dots in the upper corner.

There it says: WhatsAppPlus Settings.

Click on it and go to ‘Privacy and security’.

Among the alternatives there is one that says: “Anti view once”. Enable it.

Now every time you receive a photo or video that you only see once, you can click on the image as many times as you want without fear of losing your only opportunity.

