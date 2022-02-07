WhatsApp | How to get back to view photos and videos that disappear | Once | Applications | WhatsAppPlus | APKs | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you need to have that photo or video that disappears in WhatsApp? The application belonging to Meta is integrating a series of details that are gradually becoming popular. But there are details that few know.

But WhatsApp has integrated a new feature that improves people’s privacy: it’s about photos and videos that you only see once or self-destruct. Do you know how to look at that image again? Well here we tell you.

HOW TO SEE A PHOTO THAT DISAPPEARS ON WHATSAPP

  • The first thing will be to download and install the WhatsApp Plus application.
  • Now you just have to log in with your cell phone number.
  • At that moment you will receive a verification code.
  • Now a panel very similar to WhatsApp will open.
  • Enter the Settings by pressing the three dots in the upper corner.
This way you can see a photo that can only be checked once on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)
  • There it says: WhatsAppPlus Settings.
  • Click on it and go to Privacy and security.
  • Among the alternatives there is one that says: “Anti view once”. Enable it.
  • Now every time you receive a photo or video that you only see once, you can click on the image as many times as you want without fear of losing your only opportunity.

